UEFA Champions League Knockouts: Qualification Scenarios Ahead Of Final Matchday

UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Knockouts: Europe’s elite head into the final round of league-phase matches, with PSG, Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Manchester City all at risk of being pushed into the playoff round

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
UEFA Champions League 2025-26 knockouts qualification scenario explained
PSG's Achraf Hakimi and Newcastle's Harvey Barnes jumps for a header during the Champions League match on Wednesday, January 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Only Arsenal and Bayern Munich are guaranteed automatic qualification in UEFA Champions League

  • Just three points separating third-placed Real Madrid and 15th-placed Juventus

  • PSG, Barcelona and Manchester City sit on 13 points and must win to avoid slipping into playoff round

  • Chelsea face Napoli in a must-win clash

Europe’s giants face a tense final round of fixtures in the opening phase of the UEFA Champions League, with a total of 18 matches being played simultaneously on Wednesday.

Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain, 15-time winners Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, and Manchester City are all at risk of being pushed into the playoff round ahead of Matchday 8.

The margins remain razor-thin, with just three points separating Real Madrid in third and Juventus in 15th.

Only eight teams qualify directly for the round of 16, while the next 16 sides enter a two-legged playoff to complete the knockout bracket. After seven rounds, Arsenal, who sit top, and Bayern Munich in second place are the only teams assured of automatic qualification.

PSG, Barcelona, Man City Under Pressure

Eight teams, ranging from PSG in sixth to Atalanta in 13th, are locked on 13 points.

PSG host Newcastle United at Parc des Princes, with the French champions currently ahead of the English side on goals scored. However, a draw or defeat could see them slip into the playoff zone.

Related Content
Related Content

Barcelona and Manchester City, also on 13 points, are both aiming to break into the automatic qualification places. Barcelona host Copenhagen, while 2023 champions City welcome Turkish league leaders Galatasaray.

“I prefer to have more (points), but it is what we deserve,” Pep Guardiola said. “We need to focus and try to win our game, then see what position we finish. We’ll see the result in the last 10 minutes…”

Last season, both PSG and City were forced into the playoffs, but with opposite outcomes. City were eliminated by Real Madrid before the round of 16, while PSG went on to win the competition for the first time.

Napoli, Chelsea Face Elimination Threats

Chelsea enter the final round in eighth place, taking on 25th-placed Napoli. The Serie A champions sit one place below the playoff cut-off, and are staring at early elimination as head coach Antonio Conte takes on his former club.

“I know (Chelsea) very well. I know their ambitions. They are Club World champions,” Conte said. “ We have to give it our all. We cannot underestimate them.”

Two-time Champions League winner Jose Mourinho is also under pressure, as Benfica must beat his former club, Real Madrid, and rely on other results to sneak into the playoffs. Real Madrid, meanwhile, are third on 15 points and still not guaranteed a top-eight finish.

Premier League Clubs Dominate

The English Premier League dominates the upper end of the table, with five clubs currently in the top eight. Arsenal lead the standings and are on course to become the first team to complete a perfect opening league phase, hosting bottom-placed Kairat.

Under the new format, this would mean eight wins from eight matches. The Gunners will surpass the six-game perfect records achieved by 13 teams under the old group-stage system.

Liverpool are fourth on 15 points and well placed for direct qualification as they host Qarabag. The Azerbaijani side, however, have been one of the tournament’s surprise packages and currently occupy a playoff position.

Tottenham, fifth on 14 points, travel to already-eliminated Eintracht Frankfurt, with European performances offering relief for under-fire head coach Thomas Frank.

After the end of Matchday 8, the UEFA Champions League playoff draw will take place at 4:30 PM IST on Friday.

(With AP Inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. DC Vs GG LIVE Score, WPL 2026: Delhi's Chase In Limbo As They Lose Half Their Side

  2. Sri Lanka Vs England Highlights, 3rd ODI: ENG Triumph In Decider By 53 Runs To Seal Series 2-1

  3. T20 World Cup 2026: How England Call-Up Blocked Scott Currie’s Scotland Return

  4. SL Vs ENG 3rd ODI 2026: Harry Brook Powers England To 357 In Series Decider With 57-Ball Hundred

  5. Sri Lanka Vs England: Joe Root’s 20th ODI Hundred Powers ENG To Massive Total In Third Match

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Alcaraz Dominates De Minaur To Move To Semi-Finals

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Alex de Minaur, Australian Open 2026: Top Seed Powers Into First Melbourne Semi With Straight‑Sets Win

  3. What Is Australian Open Extreme Heat Protocol? All You Need To Know

  4. Australian Open 2026: Elina Svitolina Stuns Coco Gauff To Reach Semi-finals

  5. Australian Open 2026: Alexander Zverev Holds His Nerve On Serve To See Off Learner Tien In Quarters

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Madhya Pradesh Village To Boycott Families Whose Children Marry By Choice

  2. R-Day Special: Just 19 Women Among 131 Padma Award Winners, Gender Disparity On Display?

  3. India and EU Conclude Long-Pending Free Trade Agreement, Says Commerce Secretary

  4. R-Day Special: Vande Mataram@150, Cultural Spectacle and Political Timing

  5. R-Day Special: From Bus Conductor To Padma Awardee, How Anke Gowda Built India’s Largest Free Library

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. How the polar vortex and warm ocean are intensifying a major US winter storm

  2. EU Says WhatsApp To Face Stricter Content Rules

  3. EU Opens Probe Into Elon Musk’s Grok Chatbot Over Digital Safety Concerns

  4. Sri Lanka Appeals For Land Donations To Rehouse Cyclone Ditwah Victims

  5. Marco Rubio Hails US-India Ties On Republic Day

Latest Stories

  1. PM Modi Says EU Agreement Signed, Hails ‘Mother Of All Deals’

  2. Money Horoscope 2026: Financial Predictions For All 12 Zodiac Signs

  3. India, EU Set To Seal Landmark Trade And Defence Deals

  4. India Vs Zimbabwe Highlights, ICC U-19 World Cup: Blue Colts Pip Hosts by 204 Runs In Super Six Tie

  5. Sly Dunbar, Legendary Reggae Drummer, Passes Away At 73

  6. Sabalenka Vs Jovic Highlights, Australian Open 2026 QF: World No. 1 Beats American, Books Place In The Semis

  7. Madhya Pradesh Village To Boycott Families Whose Children Marry By Choice

  8. Ranabaali First Look And Teaser: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's New Film Locks Release Date For September