UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Matchday 8 Preview: Permutations, Fixtures, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Here is all you need to know about the matchday 8 of UEFA Champions League 2025-26, including the preview, teams in action, permutations, fixtures, match timings and live streaming information

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
bodo/glimt vs manchester city uefa Champions League soccer-Rodri
Manchester City's Rodri is shown a red card by referee Sven Jablonski during the Champions League soccer match between Bodo/Glimt and Manchester City in Bodo, Norway. | Photo: Fredrik Varfjell/NTB via AP
  • Arsenal will finish as leaders in UCL round of 16 

  • City need to win in order to finish in top-8

  • Napoli are out of the top-24 spot and must win their final fixture

The UEFA Champions League 2025-26 enters the eight and final matchday on Thursday (January 29, 2026 IST) with many top clubs vying to stay in the hunt for the top 8 spot, and Arsenal looking to end with a 100 per cent record heading to London to take on FC Kairat.

The likes of PSG, Man City and Barcelona will have to wait for other results to know their final stands in the UCL points table. Watch the UCL football games live.

Mikel Arteta's side might be going through a bit of slump in the Premier League but their European form sees them top the table with six straight wins and aiming for a seventh as the Gunners qualified for the round of 16. Elsewhere, Man City need a victory in the final game over Galatasaray to push up the table.

The likes of Inter Milan, Juventus, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona are below the top-8 and need victories plus results going their way, if they are to avoid a two-legged knockout fixture.

Italian champions Napoli are 25th and need to win handsomely to progress or face an elimination in the league stage. Giant-killers Bodo/Glimt have an outside chance of qualifying whereas there are 8 teams who are fighting to finish inside the top-24.

UEFA Champions League 2025-26, Matchday 8 Schedule

UEFA Champions League 2025-26, Matchday 8: Live Streaming Info

Where will the UEFA Champions League 2025-26, matchday 8 games be telecast and live streamed?

The UEFA Champions League 2025-26, matchday 8 games will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India. They will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in the country. All matches will kick-off at same time 1:30 AM on Thursday, January 29 (IST).

Published At:
