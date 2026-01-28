UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Points Table: UCL Standings, Who Can Qualify For Playoffs? - All You Need To Know

UEFA Champions League 2025-26 league phase enters the final matchday (8)
Arsenal lead the charts with 7 out of 7 wins
Manchester City will need a result to qualify for the top 8
The UEFA Champions League 2025-26 league phase enters the final matchday (8) on Thursday, January 29 (IST) with top 8 directly qualifying for the next stage whereas teams from 9-24 will play in a two-legged play-off.
The seventh round of the UCL 2025-26 ended with Arsenal beating Inter Milan 3-1 at San Siro and thus finishing as top of the league table with seven out of seven wins.
Elsewhere, Manchester City lost to Bodo/Glimt, thus jeopardizing their hopes of finishing in the top 8 slot. Moreover, Real Madrid thrashed Monaco 6-1 while there victories for Liverpool, Barcelona and Newcastle.
The surprising result of matchday 7 was PSG's shocking 1-2 defeat at the hands of Sporting with the holders looking shadow of their former self.
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Points Table
|Position
|Teams
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|P
|1
|Arsenal
|7
|7
|0
|0
|20
|2
|18
|21
|2
|Bayern Munich
|7
|6
|0
|1
|20
|7
|13
|18
|3
|Paris Saint-Germain
|7
|5
|0
|2
|19
|8
|11
|15
|4
|Manchester City
|7
|5
|0
|2
|14
|8
|6
|15
|5
|Atalanta
|7
|4
|2
|1
|15
|7
|8
|14
|6
|Inter Milan
|7
|4
|1
|2
|20
|10
|10
|13
|7
|Real Madrid
|7
|4
|1
|2
|16
|6
|10
|13
|8
|Atletico Madrid
|7
|4
|1
|2
|14
|8
|6
|13
|9
|Liverpool
|7
|4
|1
|2
|18
|13
|5
|13
|10
|Borussia Dortmund
|7
|4
|1
|2
|14
|9
|5
|13
|11
|Tottenham Hotspur
|7
|4
|1
|2
|13
|9
|4
|13
|12
|Newcastle United
|7
|4
|1
|2
|16
|13
|3
|13
|13
|Chelsea
|7
|4
|1
|2
|10
|9
|1
|13
|14
|Sporting CP
|7
|4
|0
|3
|13
|7
|6
|12
|15
|Barcelona
|7
|3
|3
|1
|14
|10
|4
|12
|16
|Marseille
|7
|3
|2
|2
|19
|15
|4
|11
|17
|Juventus
|7
|3
|1
|3
|9
|9
|0
|10
|18
|Galatasaray
|7
|3
|1
|3
|13
|15
|-2
|10
|19
|AS Monaco
|7
|3
|0
|4
|11
|11
|0
|9
|20
|Bayer Leverkusen
|7
|2
|3
|2
|10
|14
|-4
|9
|21
|PSV Eindhoven
|7
|2
|3
|2
|8
|14
|-6
|9
|22
|Qarabag
|7
|2
|2
|3
|15
|14
|1
|8
|23
|Napoli
|7
|2
|2
|3
|7
|11
|-4
|8
|24
|Copenhagen
|7
|2
|2
|3
|8
|13
|-5
|8
|25
|Benfica
|7
|2
|2
|3
|7
|12
|-5
|8
|26
|Pafos
|7
|2
|2
|3
|11
|17
|-6
|8
|27
|Union SG
|7
|2
|1
|4
|12
|17
|-5
|7
|28
|Athletic Bilbao
|7
|1
|3
|3
|12
|14
|-2
|6
|29
|Olympiacos
|7
|2
|0
|5
|6
|10
|-4
|6
|30
|Frankfurt
|7
|1
|3
|3
|4
|10
|-6
|6
|31
|Club Brugge
|7
|2
|0
|5
|7
|17
|-10
|6
|32
|Bodo/Glimt
|7
|2
|0
|5
|7
|19
|-12
|6
|33
|Slavia Praha
|7
|1
|1
|5
|10
|19
|-9
|4
|34
|Ajax
|7
|0
|3
|4
|4
|15
|-11
|3
|35
|Villarreal
|7
|0
|1
|6
|5
|15
|-10
|1
|36
|Kairat Almaty
|7
|0
|1
|6
|5
|19
|-14
|1
As per the new format of UEFA Champions League, teams in the top eight earn direct qualification into the round of 16, whereas teams ranked ninth to 24th will compete in playoffs for the remaining eight spots.
Teams between 25 to 36 in the final standings will be eliminated.
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Live Streaming
The Champions League matchday 8 fixtures will be shown on the Sony Sports Network. Simultaneously, one can also stream on the SonyLIV app and website.