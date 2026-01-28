UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Points Table: UCL Standings, Who Can Qualify For Playoffs? - All You Need To Know

Check the UCL points table after the conclusion of matchday 7 with top eight sides earning direct qualification into the last-16, while teams ranked ninth to 24th will compete in playoffs for the remaining eight spots

Red Star Belgrade vs Pafos Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifying Playoffs
Arsenal, which has never lifted the Champions League trophy, currently leads the standings after seven rounds of matches. Photo: File
  • UEFA Champions League 2025-26 league phase enters the final matchday (8)

  • Arsenal lead the charts with 7 out of 7 wins

  • Manchester City will need a result to qualify for the top 8

The UEFA Champions League 2025-26 league phase enters the final matchday (8) on Thursday, January 29 (IST) with top 8 directly qualifying for the next stage whereas teams from 9-24 will play in a two-legged play-off.

The seventh round of the UCL 2025-26 ended with Arsenal beating Inter Milan 3-1 at San Siro and thus finishing as top of the league table with seven out of seven wins.

Elsewhere, Manchester City lost to Bodo/Glimt, thus jeopardizing their hopes of finishing in the top 8 slot. Moreover, Real Madrid thrashed Monaco 6-1 while there victories for Liverpool, Barcelona and Newcastle.

The surprising result of matchday 7 was PSG's shocking 1-2 defeat at the hands of Sporting with the holders looking shadow of their former self.

UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Points Table

PositionTeamsGPWDLFAGDP
1Arsenal77002021821
2Bayern Munich76012071318
3Paris Saint-Germain75021981115
4Manchester City7502148615
5Atalanta7421157814
6Inter Milan741220101013
7Real Madrid74121661013
8Atletico Madrid7412148613
9Liverpool74121813513
10Borussia Dortmund7412149513
11Tottenham Hotspur7412139413
12Newcastle United74121613313
13Chelsea7412109113
14Sporting CP7403137612
15Barcelona73311410412
16Marseille73221915411
17Juventus731399010
18Galatasaray73131315-210
19AS Monaco7304111109
20Bayer Leverkusen72321014-49
21PSV Eindhoven7232814-69
22Qarabag7223151418
23Napoli7223711-48
24Copenhagen7223813-58
25Benfica7223712-58
26Pafos72231117-68
27Union SG72141217-57
28Athletic Bilbao71331214-26
29Olympiacos7205610-46
30Frankfurt7133410-66
31Club Brugge7205717-106
32Bodo/Glimt7205719-126
33Slavia Praha71151019-94
34Ajax7034415-113
35Villarreal7016515-101
36Kairat Almaty7016519-141

As per the new format of UEFA Champions League, teams in the top eight earn direct qualification into the round of 16, whereas teams ranked ninth to 24th will compete in playoffs for the remaining eight spots.

Teams between 25 to 36 in the final standings will be eliminated.

UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Live Streaming

The Champions League matchday 8 fixtures will be shown on the Sony Sports Network. Simultaneously, one can also stream on the SonyLIV app and website.

Viewers in the UK can also watch via the Champions League app.

