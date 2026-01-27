PSG Vs Newcastle United, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: When, Where To Watch? Check Qualification Scenarios

Luis Enrique's PSG welcome Newcastle United at the Parc Des Princes
Both the sides are in contention for a spot in the UCL knockouts
Must win encounter for both of them; live streaming details available
Luis Enrique's European champions Paris Saint-Germain are at the risk of missing out on a direct spot in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 knockouts unless they win their final league phase match against Eddie Howe's Newcastle United.
The Premier League outfit also face a similar conundrum as they, too, are in a must-win situation when they travel to the Parc Des Princes on January 29 for the mid-week Champions League match.
Both PSG and Newcastle are level on 13 points along with 6 other clubs, who also have the same amount of points. Manchester City, Sporting CP, FC Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea and Atalanta are the other sides that will be vying for all 3 points in the upcoming matchday.
Out of all the clubs mentioned above, PSG and Newcastle have the best chance to secure automatic qualification as they sit 6th and 7th with a goal difference of 10 -- better than others -- ahead of Thursday's clash.
A draw will hurt both of their chances but all 3 points will guarantee them a spot to the next round, thanks to their positive GD. All eyes will be on the 2025 Ballon d'or winner Ousmane Dembele who scored and assisted only once each this season.
PSG Vs Newcastle United, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Live Streaming Info
When and Where will the Paris Saint-Germain Vs Newcastle United, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match be played?
The Parc Des Prince in Paris will host the final UEFA Champions League 2025-26 league phase match between PSG and Newcastle United on January 29th, Thursday from 1:30AM (IST) onwards.
PSG Vs Newcastle United, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Where To Watch The Match Live?
PSG Vs Newcastle United can be live streamed on the Sony LIV app/website as well as the Sony Sports network on Television screens.