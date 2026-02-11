Premier League Live Score, Wednesday Goal Rush: Aston Villa Host Brighton; Man City Face Fulham In Midweek Action

Manchester City players celebrate after the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester City in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Premier League 2025-26 Live Score, Wednesday Goal Rush: Matchday 26 brings a full midweek slate with Aston Villa hosting Brighton & Hove Albion looking to climb the table, while Manchester City welcome Fulham at the Etihad in a contest crucial to their top-four hopes. Elsewhere, Nottingham Forest take on Wolverhampton Wanderers, Crystal Palace face Burnley, and Sunderland host Liverpool. Villa will aim to regain momentum against struggling Brighton, while City look to strengthen their title challenge with a home victory. The Forest-Wolves and Palace-Burnley games provide key battles in midtable and relegation fights, and Sunderland’s clash with Liverpool promises drama.

12 Feb 2026, 12:07:25 am IST Premier League 2025-26 Live Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Manchester City vs Fulham - Starting XIs Your City side to take on Fulham! 👊



XI | Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias, Guéhi, Ait-Nouri, Rodrigo, Bernardo (C), O’Reilly, Semenyo, Foden, Haaland



SUBS | Trafford, Reijnders, Stones, Marmoush, Cherki, Nico, Khusanov, Alleyne, Lewis



🤝 @etihad pic.twitter.com/pOdoVqbOKl — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 11, 2026 Marco Silva's Fulham. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/WZybWABkHa — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) February 11, 2026

12 Feb 2026, 12:04:37 am IST Premier League 2025-26 Live Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Aston Villa Vs Brighton - Starting XIs Your Villa XI to face Brighton this evening ✊ #AVLBHA pic.twitter.com/Fi0UeplFho — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) February 11, 2026 TEAM NEWS! 🚨 Our #AVLBHA starting XI... ✊ pic.twitter.com/ldHDAvLJq9 — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) February 11, 2026

11 Feb 2026, 11:59:17 pm IST Premier League 2025-26 Live Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Fixtures Nottingham Forest vs Wolves - 1:00 am IST

Aston Villa vs Brighton - 1:00 am IST

Crystal Palace vs Burnley - 1:00 am IST

Manchester City vs Fulham - 1:00 am IST

Sunderland vs Liverpool - 1:45 am IST

11 Feb 2026, 11:46:05 pm IST Premier League 2025-26 Live Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Streaming Info In India, you can live stream Premier League matches primarily on JioHotstar (app and website), which offers unlimited access with a subscription, and matches are also telecast on the Star Sports Network.