Art & Entertainment

Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer

Kangana Ranaut-led Emergency got embroiled in a massive controversy after Sikh organisations accused it of misrepresenting the community by distorting facts.

Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranauts Emergency
Emergency Poster Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Kangana Ranaut starrer Emergency which was scheduled for theatrical release on September 6, has been delayed after it got embroiled in a massive controversy after Sikh organisations accused it of misrepresenting the community.

As per reports, the Bombay High Court on Thursday, September 19, directed the revising committee of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to decide by September 25, whether they want to release the film or not.

Makers approached the Bombay High Court

On Thursday, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, the co-producers of the film, informed the division bench of Justices Burgess Colabawalla and Firdosh Pooniwalla of the Bombay High Court that the release of Emergency has been delayed at the ''behest of the ruling party BJP''.

Senior advocate Venkatesh Dhond, who appeared for Zee, told the bench that the board wants the film to be released only after the Haryana elections in October are over. He said that Kangana is a BJP MP and ''the party do not want a film which hurts the sentiments of certain communities by a BJP member at a time when elections are around''.

''They are looking at their overall interests and thus do not want this film to be released. Ms. Ranaut has been asked to maintain discipline but I do not want to delve into this much,'' added Dhond.

Kangana Ranaut - Instagram/Kangana Ranaut
Does Kangana Ranaut Deserve Our Fairness?

BY Tatsam Mukherjee

What did the Bombay High Court say?

According to Bar and Bench, the court said the delay in releasing the certificate to the film has to stop as it would be curbing creative freedom and freedom of expression. The bench also remarked that the longer the film takes to get released, there will be a ‘huge’ financial burden on the producers.

Justice Colabawalla also said that ''creative freedom and the freedom of expression cannot be curtailed and the Censor Board cannot refuse to certify the film based on an apprehension of a law and order problem.”

The bench also said, “You must decide by September 25 whether you want to release the film or not. We will appreciate the stand of the CBFC whatever it is. We will decide the issue even if you say that the film should not be released.''

The court remarks came after Abhinav Chandrachud, who appeared on behalf of CBFC, told that the censor board is reviewing representations. “There are some scenes in the movie wherein a person, a polarising figure of particular religious persuasion is cutting a deal with political parties. We have to see whether this is factually accurate,” Chandrachud said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: Local Boy Ashwin Shines With A Century - IND (339/6)
  2. IND Vs BAN: R Ashwin Registers His Sixth Test Century On Day 1 At Chepauk
  3. England Vs Australia 1st ODI LIVE Score: ENG Choose To Bat First Against Aussies
  4. IND Vs BAN: Ravichandran Ashwin Brings Up His 15th Half-Century In Tests At Chepauk
  5. India Vs Bangladesh: Yashasvi Jaiswal Raises Sixth 50+ Score In Last Six Test Matches
Football News
  1. Southampton Vs Ipswich Prediction, Premier League: Preview, Players To Watch
  2. Aston Villa Vs Wolves Prediction, Premier League: Preview, Players To Watch
  3. UEFA Champions League: Dortmund Thrash Club Brugge 3-0 To Open Campaign On High - In Pics
  4. PSG 1-0 Girona: Manager Luis Enrique Notes Tough Nature Of Paris Saint-Germain's Win In UCL Opener
  5. Club Brugge 0-3 BVB: Nuri Sahin Hails Dortmund Subs For Snatching Late Win In UCL Opener
Tennis News
  1. Naomi Osaka To Kick Off 2025 Season In New Zealand
  2. Laver Cup 2024: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures, Players - All You Need To Know
  3. Davis Cup: AITA Suggests India Ace Sumit Nagal Might Have Deliberately Missed Sweden Clash
  4. Korea Open: Emma Raducanu Passes Peyton Stearns Test To Enter Round Of 16
  5. Billie Jean King Cup: Emma Raducanu Named In Great Britain Team
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  2. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  3. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Final: India Embellish Olympic Bronze With Fifth Title
  5. Pakistan Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Highlights: PAK Secure Well-Deserved 3rd Place With 5-2 Win Over KOR

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Blue Star And The Golden Temple
  2. Democracy's Darkest Hour
  3. The Blank Editorials Of Emergency: When Silence Speaks
  4. Between Emergency And Now, Uncanny Parallels And Delicious Ironies
  5. Counting Caste: The Imperative For A Comprehensive Census
Entertainment News
  1. The Inevitability of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'
  2. A New Malayalam Film Industry Body Aims To Address Existing Problems 
  3. National Award-Winning Choreographer Jani Master Arrested In Sexual Assault Case
  4. Sector 36 Review: Vikrant Massey-Deepak Dobriyal Thriller Lacks Sting And Empathy
  5. Vidya Balan Gracefully Captures The Essence Of Legendary Vocalist M.S. Subbulakshmi In Photographic Tribute
US News
  1. Iranian Hackers Failed To Target Biden's Campaign From Stolen Trump Data: FBI
  2. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
  3. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
  4. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
  5. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
World News
  1. Green Sahara: An Unusual Shift In Weather Pattern Makes The Impossible Possible | What Does It Mean
  2. Earth To Gain A 'Second Moon'! Mini-Moon Asteroid 2024 PT5 Set For Temporary Orbit | Key Facts
  3. Kamituga In Congo Becomes Epicentre Of Mpox As New Strains Spread
  4. Canada Announces New Cap On International Students Amid Immigration Overhaul | Details
  5. Day After Pagers, Walkie-Talkies Explode In Lebanon
Latest Stories
  1. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: Local Boy Ashwin Shines With A Century - IND (339/6)
  2. Canada Announces New Cap On International Students Amid Immigration Overhaul | Details
  3. Dulip Samaraweera: Sri Lankan Banned From Coaching In Australia For 20 Years
  4. Does India's Election Architecture Have Space For One Nation, One Election?
  5. Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch TKR Vs ABF Match
  6. Sector 36 Review: Vikrant Massey-Deepak Dobriyal Thriller Lacks Sting And Empathy
  7. Horoscope For September 19, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  8. Lebanon Walkie-Talkie Blasts Kill 20; Concern Of Wider Conflict With Israel Rises | What We Know