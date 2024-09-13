Does Kangana Ranaut Deserve Our Fairness?

I still haven’t forgotten (or forgiven) her out-of-line behaviour before the release of Judgementall Hai Kya (2019), when she picked on a journalist during a press conference for 'bashing’ her earlier film. The journalist stood up to her saying he had done nothing like what Ranaut was describing, she refused to back down and things got ugly very quickly. Judgementall Hai Kya itself wasn't looking very promising. I was bracing myself for a trainwreck. I even had thought of a few snarky things I would say in my review, which would be a way to avenge my colleague (across the country). But Ranaut (like her co-star, Rajkummar Rao) was in such deft form that, in a rare case, walking out of the film left me conflicted about separating the art from the artist. Similarly, when Ranaut gets picked on for her flops, a part of me wants to bat for her asking: “How many of you are gutsy enough to stand up to the status-quo, and chart your course?” Ranaut is what many folks in Bengaluru would call ‘disruptive’. She did disrupt a few ancient structures, but has she acted in a manner where she has paved for the people after her? Ranaut’s career has mirrored the course of a tornado, leaving only destruction in its wake.