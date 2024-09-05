Kangana Ranaut's Personal Emergency

On August 25, 2024, life was good for Kangana Ranaut, as it had been for the last decade (barring the recent slap). She had won several awards, directed and produced films, gotten Y+ security cover, become the Member of Parliament (MP), continued to rain fury on social media, and on and on. The next 10 days promised acche din as well: Her directorial drama, Emergency, where she plays Indira Gandhi, was about to release on September 6. A movie uniting her artistic and political preoccupations: essaying a complex role and attacking the Congress party.



She shared a video on X the next day, suggesting the farmers’ protests could have caused a “Bangladesh-like situation” in the country, had the “top leadership” not been “strong”. The bodies “were hanging” during the protests, she said, and “rapes were taking place”. She identified the villains, too: “Foreign forces, such as China and America, colluding with the insiders”. She had insulted the farmers several times before, but this time, her actions had consequences. “Kangana Ranaut is neither permitted nor authorised to make statements on the party’s policy,” the BJP said. “She has been directed not to make such statements in future.”



And then, Ranaut went from commenting on a story to becoming a story. Four days later, she posted another video on X, saying the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC)—or the Censor Board—hadn’t certified Emergency. “It was initially cleared,” she added, “but the certification has been put on hold as the Censor Board is receiving death threats.”



This case, though, shares no similarity with the censorship controversies of the past (such as Bandit Queen, Paanch, Udta Punjab, and many more) where the CBFC imposed draconian cuts, and the miffed directors appealed the decisions. Such a process usually comprised three tiers: A filmmaker first showed the movie to the Examining Committee. If dissatisfied with the cuts, she could approach the Revising Committee and, if that didn’t solve the problem, then the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT, abolished in 2021)—and, finally, the courts.