Art & Entertainment

The Lightning In Her Hair: Bollywood’s Fascination With Indira Gandhi

Bollywood has always been fascinated with India’s first woman Prime Minister, but pulling off nuanced portrayals of Indira Gandhi remains an elusive goal for Hindi films

Emergency
Emergency Still Photo: IMDB
info_icon

Quivering lips, a wisp of white across her hair and a piping voice—Kangana Ranaut’s portrayal of Indira Gandhi in the first look of her upcoming film Emergency is a determined attempt at capturing the elusive. It fails to work though, and miserably. The larger question, however, remains: In the rich legacy of Indian politicians, why is Bollywood so fascinated with Indira Gandhi? 
Actor Kangana Ranaut as former prime minister Indira Gandhi in a still from the upcoming film 'Emergency'. - PTI
'Emergency': Kangana Ranaut Starrer To Miss September 6 Release As Bombay HC Refuses To Direct CBFC To Issue Certificate

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The only woman prime minister of India, Gandhi held the position from 1966 to 1977 and 1980 to 1984. She was the daughter of India’s first prime minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and the mother of another prime minister, Rajiv Gandhi. A dynamic personality, both revered and criticised, Gandhi helmed several dark phases of Indian history, including the National Emergency in 1975 and Operation Blue Star in 1984. She also led the country through the Sino-Indian clashes of 1967 and the 1971 war with Pakistan, which led to the independence of Bangladesh.  

Aandhi
Suchitra Sen in Aandhi Still Photo: IMDB
info_icon

Perhaps the most prominent portrayal of Gandhi in Hindi cinema came in Aandhi (1975). Directed by Gulzar, it featured veteran Bengali actress Suchitra Sen playing Aarti Devi, a powerful female politician. Her character was closely modelled on Gandhi, especially her sarees and the white streak in her hair. So powerful was the resemblance, that the film had to face the ire of the government. Aandhi was banned 26 weeks after it received clearance from the Information and Broadcasting Ministry. Portions of the films had to be re-shot to emphasise that Aarti Devi’s story was not meant to represent Gandhi’s personal life. 

Although Aandhi was released at a time when the political context made it controversial, the tables have turned in recent years. Gandhi’s portrayal—even in films where she is not pivotal to the narrative—has become a recurring motif in recent Bollywood movies. From Indu Sarkar (2017), PM Narendra Modi (2019), Thackeray (2019), Bell Bottom (2021) to Bhuj: The Pride of India (2021), ’83 (2021) and Sam Bahadur (2023), serious financial investment has gone into depicting the former PM in Hindi cinema. The promotions of these films have piqued the audiences’ interest about whether the filmmakers have gotten Gandhi’s personality right.  

Does a BJP-led government have something to do with this recurrence? Perhaps. It is no secret that Gandhi’s deeds (and misdeeds) have stirred the right-wing regime to campaign against the Congress, of which Gandhi had been an integral part. Films like Indu Sarkar have also used the Emergency to take a jibe at the leading Opposition party.  

But that still doesn’t explain the obsession with detail in Gandhi’s depictions. Amusingly, in Bell Bottom, the most talked about feature of the film wasn’t Akshay Kumar’s acting, but Lara Dutta’s prosthetic nose. Many videos floated on the Internet around the film’s release, discussing and dissecting Dutta’s laborious makeup. Avantika Akerkar has played Gandhi thrice in Thackeray, ’83 and Mission Majnu (2023), awing the audiences with her uncanny resemblance to the former PM.

Sam Bahadur
Fatima Sana Sheikh as Indira Gandhi in Sam Bahadur Still Photo: IMDB
info_icon

In an interview, Akerkar revealed that, to get the ideal look, the makers dedicated more time to her hair and eyebrows than the prosthetics. Most actresses playing Gandhi have explained how they rehearsed Gandhi’s body language by watching her interviews. Perhaps Fatima Sana Sheikh’s re-enactment in Sam Bahadur is one of the few instances where the emphasis has been less on Gandhi’s physical appearance and more on her personal equation with Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.  

Be it her physical features or mannerisms, Bollywood’s fascination with Gandhi goes beyond larger political motivations—somewhere within it lays the aspiration to unveil the enigma that was the Iron Lady. Unfortunately, these attempts have almost always fallen flat. Most filmmakers are unable to move beyond achieving archival authenticity in her looks and explore her complex character.

In contrast, a far better character study of politicians like Jawaharlal Nehru or Sardar Patel has been offered in Hindi films. In interviews about his role as Sardar Patel in Ketan Mehta’s Sardar (1993), Paresh Rawal often expressed how it is not the prosthetics but the performance that should be faithful to the character in question.

The limited interrogation of the various shades of Gandhi could also be a symptom of Bollywood’s larger tendency to reduce its women to their physical attributions and deny more nuanced dimensions to their characters. And so, the quest for the perfect Indira continues.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Duleep Trophy 2024: Pullouts, Injuries, Illness Cast Shadow Over Indian Domestic Tournament
  2. BCCI Annual General Meeting Set For September 29 In Bengaluru; No Secretary Election
  3. Mongolia Dismissed For 10 Runs, Joint-Lowest Total In Men's T20Is, Against Singapore
  4. Bangladesh's First Test Captain Naimur Rahman Resigns As Cricket Board Director
  5. SCO Vs AUS: Head Explodes, Scotland Implode As Australia Smash T20I Powerplay Record
Football News
  1. Ballon D'Or Feminin: Barcelona Star Aitana Bonmati In Running To Retain Award
  2. Arsenal 6-0 Rangers, Women's Champions League: Caitlin Foord Helps Gunners Progress In UWCL
  3. Ballon D’Or 2024: Messi, Ronaldo Ignored As Yamal, Rodri And Bellingham Included - Check Full List
  4. Serie A: Former Dortmund Defender Mats Hummels Joins Roma
  5. Premier League: Salah Exit Would Hurt Liverpool A Lot, Says Team-Mate Diaz
Tennis News
  1. Sinner Vs Medvedev, US Open: World No.1 Topples Ex-Champion In Thrilling Quarter-Final - Data Debrief
  2. Jessica Pegula Stuns Iga Swiatek At US Open 2024 To Reach Maiden Grand Slam Semi-Final - Data Debrief
  3. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner 'Stayed In Moment' To See Off Daniil Medvedev In Quarter-Final
  4. Jannik Sinner Battles Past Daniil Medvedev To Enter Maiden US Open Semi-Finals
  5. Jessica Pegula Knocks Top Seed Iga Swiatek Out In US Open Quarter-Finals
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Wants India To Move On From Olympic Bronze And Retain Asian Champions Trophy
  2. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  3. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  4. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. As JDU's KC Tyagi Suggests 'Castration' For Rapists, A Look At Countries With This Punishment For Rapes
  2. Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi's J&K Visit
  3. No Solace In Ajmer After 32 Years Of Legal Battles In Rape-Blackmail Case  
  4. Lights Off, People Hit Streets With Burning Candles In Kolkata Over Doctor Rape Case
  5. What Are The 4 Key MoUs Signed During PM Modi’s Singapore Visit? Details Inside
Entertainment News
  1. 'Emergency': Kangana Ranaut Starrer To Miss September 6 Release As Bombay HC Refuses To Direct CBFC To Issue Certificate
  2. A Second Glance at Maharaja: Justice Beyond Vigilantes
  3. 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' Review: Politically Glib Thriller Struggles To Land Varying Perspectives
  4. How Hindi Cinema Continues to Promote Rape Culture
  5. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
US News
  1. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
  2. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
  3. Colostrum Supplements: Trendy Health Boost Or Unproven Fad?
  4. NASA’s Robots Will Dive Under Antarctic Ice To Reveal How Quickly It’s Disappearing
  5. Over 2000 Iconic ‘Game of Thrones’ Costumes And Props To Be Auctioned Next Month
World News
  1. Bangladesh: Yunus Asks Hasina To 'Keep Quiet' In India | Recap On How Ex-PM Landed Near Delhi
  2. What Are The 4 Key MoUs Signed During PM Modi’s Singapore Visit? Details Inside
  3. Georgia School Shooting Rocks US: How Guns Are So Easy To Get In United States And What's Voters' Take Ahead Of 2024 Elections
  4. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
  5. Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro Announces 'October Christmas' After Issuing Arrest Warrant For Main Rival
Latest Stories
  1. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know All The Rituals And Essential Puja Samagri For Ganeshotsav
  2. Arvind Kejriwal To Get Bail? Key SC Hearing On CBI Arrest Underway | Key Arguments
  3. Delhi: BJP Defeats AAP In MCD Zonal Ward Poll, Bags Key Posts | Who Won What
  4. Star Power: Decoding the Significance of Planets in Astrology
  5. Who Is Dharambir, India's Gold Medallist In Men’s Club Throw F51 Event At Paralympic Games
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 5, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  7. Georgia School Shooting Rocks US: How Guns Are So Easy To Get In United States And What's Voters' Take Ahead Of 2024 Elections
  8. Paris Paralympics, Day 8 LIVE Updates: Archers Harvinder-Pooja Advances To QFs; Simran Qualifies For Athletics Final