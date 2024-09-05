The Lightning In Her Hair: Bollywood’s Fascination With Indira Gandhi

Perhaps the most prominent portrayal of Gandhi in Hindi cinema came in Aandhi (1975). Directed by Gulzar, it featured veteran Bengali actress Suchitra Sen playing Aarti Devi, a powerful female politician. Her character was closely modelled on Gandhi, especially her sarees and the white streak in her hair. So powerful was the resemblance, that the film had to face the ire of the government. Aandhi was banned 26 weeks after it received clearance from the Information and Broadcasting Ministry. Portions of the films had to be re-shot to emphasise that Aarti Devi’s story was not meant to represent Gandhi’s personal life.