Cricket

Delhi Ranji Team: Sarandeep Singh Appointed As Coach, Gursharan Singh Chief Selector

The 44-year-old Sarandeep, who played three Tests and 5 ODIs for India between 2000 and 2003, has also been a national selector from North Zone under MSK Prasad

sarandeep singh as delhi coach X
Sarandeep Singh (M) with Indian cricket team players. Photo: X | News18 CricketNext
info_icon

Former India off-spinner and national selector Sarandeep Singh will be the new head coach of Delhi's senior team for the upcoming domestic season. (More Cricket News)

He was appointed by the three-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) of the state unit.

Sarandeep will be assisted by bowling coach V Aravind and batting coach Bantu Singh, both of them continuing from last year.

In a new position created by the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA), the senior men's team will have two mentors -- Atul Wassan for the white ball and Robin Singh Junior for the red ball. Reema Malhotra will be a mentor of the women's team.

Last year's coach Devang Gandhi, who made quite an impression on both the seniors and juniors in the team will not be available this season due to personal reasons and didn't apply for the coach's post.

It is understood that the CAC comprising former India players Surinder Khanna, Nikhil Chopra and Anjali Malhotra had two choices for the top job --- Sarandeep and former Delhi coach KP Bhaskar.

"The apex council has approved Sarandeep's name for the head coach's post. His name was also there last year when Devang became a coach. Bhaskar was the other candidate but he will be fitted in as one of three selectors," a senior DDCA official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Chairman Khoda's habit of selecting 22 players for each match has openly been questioned by the DDCA president. - null
Ranji Trophy Debacle: After President Rohan Jaitley's Scathing Mail, DDCA Sacks Selection Panel

BY PTI

The 44-year-old Sarandeep, who played three Tests and 5 ODIs for India between 2000 and 2003, has also been a national selector from North Zone under MSK Prasad.

While his credentials as a senior-level coach are unknown, it is understood that he has managed institutional teams in the past.

Meanwhile, former India batter and Punjab's only Ranji Trophy-winning captain Gursharan Singh has been recommended for the chairman of the selection committee's post.

While in the BCCI the cut-off age for national selectors is kept at 60, there is no such rule in state cricket, and the 61-year-old Gursharan has always been a part of the DDCA system, from junior coach to senior selector and at times also a member of CAC.

null - null
Special Audit Report of DDCA Accounts Shows Massive Financial Irregularities

BY Qaiser Mohammad Ali

It is understood that Bhaskar and former Delhi keeper-batter Rajiv Vinayak will be the other two selectors if the CAC's recommendation is adhered to.

"While DDCA president Rohan Jaitley has never interfered in any cricketing matters, giving a free hand to sub-committees, his opinion on the issue will certainly hold a lot of value," the source said.

The senior selection committee will have an "observer" who will be a CAC nominee to oversee the selection process.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Delhi Ranji Team: Sarandeep Singh Appointed As Coach, Gursharan Singh Chief Selector
  2. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AFG Vs RSA 3rd ODI Match
  3. Transformation Of Chennai Pitch: From Spin Favourite To Pacer's Paradise
  4. Tanzania Vs Mali Live Streaming, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A: When, Where To Watch Match 3
  5. India U19 Vs Australia U19, 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Match
Football News
  1. Juventus Vs Napoli: Thiago Motta Not Focused On Antonio Conte Reunion Ahead Of Key Clash
  2. Mohammedan SC Vs FC Goa, ISL 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch MSC Vs FCG On TV And Online
  3. PFC Vs OFC, ISL 2024-25: Punjab FC Beat Odisha FC Despite Ravi Kumar's Late Goal
  4. Real Madrid Vs Espanyol: Carlo Ancelotti Says Winning Is More Important Than Performances
  5. Punjab FC Vs Odisha FC Highlights, ISL 2024-25: Nihal Sudeesh, Leon Augustine Help The Shers Win 2-1 At Home
Tennis News
  1. Roger Federer On Rafael Nadal Retirement: Swiss Great Hopes Spaniard Continues Until 2025
  2. Korea Open: Emma Raducanu Beats Yue Yuan With Ease, Enters Quarter-Finals
  3. Naomi Osaka To Kick Off 2025 Season In New Zealand
  4. Laver Cup 2024: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures, Players - All You Need To Know
  5. Davis Cup: AITA Suggests India Ace Sumit Nagal Might Have Deliberately Missed Sweden Clash
Hockey News
  1. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  2. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  3. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  4. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory
  5. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Final: India Embellish Olympic Bronze With Fifth Title

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Outlook Talks | Senior Journalist Qurban Ali in Conversation with Rakhi Bose
  2. 3 BSF Personnel Dead, 9 Injured As Bus Falls Into Gorge In J-K’s Budgam
  3. Gurugram: SUV On Wrong Side Kills 23-Year-Old Biker; Row Erupts As Accused Gets Quick Bail | Details
  4. 'Unconstitutional': Bombay HC Strikes Down Amended IT Rules Allowing Fact-Checking Unit For Social Media Content
  5. ‘We Want End Of Naxalism In Bastar’: Naxal Attack Survivors Call For Peace
Entertainment News
  1. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  2. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  3. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
  4. The Inevitability of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'
  5. National Award-Winning Choreographer Jani Master Arrested In Sexual Assault Case
US News
  1. US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates For The First Time Since 2020
  2. Iranian Hackers Failed To Target Biden's Campaign From Stolen Trump Data: FBI
  3. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
  4. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
  5. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
World News
  1. Antarctica's 'Doomsday Glacier' Melting Rapidly; Can It Collapse In 200 Years? | Scientists Concerned
  2. Lebanon: Hezbollah's Top Commander Amongst 8 Dead In Israel's Targeted Attack, 59 Injured | Latest Developments
  3. Central Europe's Floods
  4. Hezbollah Chief's 'Bury Phones' Plea Was Israel's Opportunity | Pager Plan Decoded
  5. EU Pledges Billions In Aid For Flood-Stricken Central Europe
Latest Stories
  1. Arsenal 0-0 Atalanta: David Raya's Stunning Double Save Rescues Gunners | Watch
  2. Shohei Ohtani Creates Baseball History With 50 Steals And 50 Home Runs In An MLB Season
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 20, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  4. RG Kar Rape & Murder: Medics Withdraw Protests Partially, Bengal Govt Issues Directives | Top Updates
  5. 'Pakistan's Balle Balle': PM Modi Attacks Cong-NC Alliance After Pak Minister Comments On Article 370
  6. Tensions Rage As Israel, Hezbollah Continue Exchanging Strikes | The Latest
  7. Mpox Outbreak: Gold Mining Town New Epicentre In Congo; India's Kerala Traces Infected Man's Recent Contacts
  8. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Hosts Dominate First Two Days, Lead Tigers By 308 Runs - Stumps