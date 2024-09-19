Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?

Gupta is concerned about the trend where the MIB has increasingly given indications of taking on an unofficial censorial role. According to him, the MIB’s manner of operation ‘encourages’ taking offence, and filing of criminal complaints and court cases across India. He’s perturbed by the ‘negative’ statements made by representatives of the government every few months about the ‘obscenity and vulgarity’ on OTT platforms – which, according to him, disregards the very nature of the medium. He fears such stringent interference might result in the streaming space heading in the same direction as Indian TV – perpetuating stale and regressive ideals. “This is not the job of governance; this is not a constitutional function being performed by the ministry. This is going into who is showing what in a web series, this is not its job, according to me. And if it wishes to put out accurate information about IC 814, then why not commission documentaries of its own?” About IC 814, Gupta contends this is the latest in a string of incidents where the MIB is going beyond its governance function and performing a political role.