IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Bumrah Stars As India Well In Command On Day 2 - In Pics

Jasprit Bumrah took 4-50 to help skittle Bangladesh for 149 and give India a first-innings lead of 227 runs on Day 2 of the first Test on Friday. On a day when 17 wickets fell, India was dismissed for 376 early in the morning session with Ravichandran Ashwin hitting 113 and later reached 81-3 at stumps — for an overall lead of 308 — having decided against enforcing the follow-on. Shubman Gill was unbeaten on 33 and Rishabh Pant was 12 not out. In between all that, Bumrah ran through Bangladesh’s lower-middle order in a fine all-round bowling performance by the Indians that bundled out the visitors early in the third session. Pacers Mohammed Siraj (2-30) and Akash Deep (2-19) weighed in with economical figures.