India's Rishabh Pant plays a shot on the second day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai.
Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz, left, celebrates the wicket of India's Virat Kohli on the second day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai.
India's Shubman Gill plays a shot on the second day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai.
Bangladesh's Nahid Rana, left, celebrates with teammates the wicket of India's Yashasvi Jaiswal on the second day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai.
Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed celebrates the wicket of India's captain Rohit Sharma on the second day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai.
India's Jasprit Bumrah, right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed on the second day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai.
India's Arash Deep celebrates the wicket of Bangladesh's Mominul Haque on the second day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai.
India's Ravindra Jadeja, centre, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Bangladesh's Litton Das on the second day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai.
India's Mohammed Siraj celebrates the wicket of Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto on the second day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai.
India's Arash Deep celebrates the wicket of Bangladesh's Zakir Hasan, left, on the second day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai.
India's Jasprit Bumrah, centre, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Bangladesh's Shadman Islam on the second day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai.