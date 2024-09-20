Cricket

IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Bumrah Stars As India Well In Command On Day 2 - In Pics

Jasprit Bumrah took 4-50 to help skittle Bangladesh for 149 and give India a first-innings lead of 227 runs on Day 2 of the first Test on Friday. On a day when 17 wickets fell, India was dismissed for 376 early in the morning session with Ravichandran Ashwin hitting 113 and later reached 81-3 at stumps — for an overall lead of 308 — having decided against enforcing the follow-on. Shubman Gill was unbeaten on 33 and Rishabh Pant was 12 not out. In between all that, Bumrah ran through Bangladesh’s lower-middle order in a fine all-round bowling performance by the Indians that bundled out the visitors early in the third session. Pacers Mohammed Siraj (2-30) and Akash Deep (2-19) weighed in with economical figures.

IND Vs BAN, 1st Test Day 2: India's Rishabh Pant plays a shot | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

India's Rishabh Pant plays a shot on the second day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai.

2/11
IND Vs BAN, 1st Test Day 2: Bangladeshs Mehidy Hasan Miraz, left, celebrates the wicket of Indias Virat Kohli
IND Vs BAN, 1st Test Day 2: Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz, left, celebrates the wicket of India's Virat Kohli | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz, left, celebrates the wicket of India's Virat Kohli on the second day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai.

3/11
IND Vs BAN, 1st Test Day 2: Indias Shubman Gill plays a shot
IND Vs BAN, 1st Test Day 2: India's Shubman Gill plays a shot | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

India's Shubman Gill plays a shot on the second day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai.

4/11
IND Vs BAN, 1st Test Day 2: Bangladeshs Nahid Rana, left, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Indias Yashasvi Jaiswal
IND Vs BAN, 1st Test Day 2: Bangladesh's Nahid Rana, left, celebrates with teammates the wicket of India's Yashasvi Jaiswal | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Bangladesh's Nahid Rana, left, celebrates with teammates the wicket of India's Yashasvi Jaiswal on the second day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai.

5/11
IND Vs BAN, 1st Test Day 2: Bangladeshs Taskin Ahmed celebrates the wicket of Indias captain Rohit Sharma
IND Vs BAN, 1st Test Day 2: Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed celebrates the wicket of India's captain Rohit Sharma | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed celebrates the wicket of India's captain Rohit Sharma on the second day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai.

6/11
IND Vs BAN, 1st Test Day 2: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of Bangladeshs Taskin Ahmed
IND Vs BAN, 1st Test Day 2: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

India's Jasprit Bumrah, right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed on the second day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai.

7/11
IND Vs BAN, 1st Test Day 2: Indias Arash Deep celebrates the wicket of Bangladeshs Mominul Haque
IND Vs BAN, 1st Test Day 2: India's Arash Deep celebrates the wicket of Bangladesh's Mominul Haque | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

India's Arash Deep celebrates the wicket of Bangladesh's Mominul Haque on the second day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai.

8/11
IND Vs BAN, 1st Test Day 2: Indias Ravindra Jadeja, centre, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Bangladeshs Litton Das
IND Vs BAN, 1st Test Day 2: India's Ravindra Jadeja, centre, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Bangladesh's Litton Das | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

India's Ravindra Jadeja, centre, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Bangladesh's Litton Das on the second day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai.

9/11
IND Vs BAN, 1st Test Day 2: Mohammed Siraj celebrates the wicket of Bangladeshs Najmul Hossain Shanto
IND Vs BAN, 1st Test Day 2: Mohammed Siraj celebrates the wicket of Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

India's Mohammed Siraj celebrates the wicket of Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto on the second day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai.

10/11
IND Vs BAN, 1st Test Day 2: Arash Deep celebrates the wicket of Bangladeshs Zakir Hasan
IND Vs BAN, 1st Test Day 2: Arash Deep celebrates the wicket of Bangladesh's Zakir Hasan | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

India's Arash Deep celebrates the wicket of Bangladesh's Zakir Hasan, left, on the second day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai.

11/11
IND Vs BAN, 1st Test Day 2: Jasprit Bumrah, centre, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Bangladeshs Shadman Islam
IND Vs BAN, 1st Test Day 2: Jasprit Bumrah, centre, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Bangladesh's Shadman Islam | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

India's Jasprit Bumrah, centre, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Bangladesh's Shadman Islam on the second day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai.

