Cricket

Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons, CPL 2024: When, Where To Watch

Guyana Amazon Warriors will look to get the better of Barbados Royals in their next CPL 2024 encounter. Here are the live streaming, squads and other details of the GAW vs ABF, CPL T20 match

Antigua And Barbuda Falcons
The Antigua And Barbuda Falcons celebrate fall of a wicket. Photo: X/AntiguaFalcons
info_icon

Guyana Amazon Warriors will lock horns against Antigua And Barbuda Falcons in match 23 of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 tournament on Saturday, September 21. (More Cricket News)

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2024 will conclude on October 7, with six teams competing for the coveted title.

This is the 12the edition of the tournament and sees a new entrant - Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, which replaces Jamaica Tallawahs, the 2013, 2016 and 2022 champion.

There are seven venues that will host 34 matches with the top four teams qualifying for the playoffs after the end of the league stage.

CARIBBEAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024 SQUADS

ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA FALCONS

Fabian Allen, Jewel Andrew, Sam Billings (wk), Teddy Bishop, Fakhar Zaman, Justin Greaves, Chris Green, Jahmar Hamilton (wk), Imad Wasim, Kofi James, Joshua James, Brandon King, Mohammad Amir, Kelvin Pitman, Roshon Primus, Shamar Springer, Hayden Walsh.

GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS

Kevlon Anderson, Azam Khan (wk), Shimton Hetmyer, Shai Hope (wk), Matthew Nandu, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Saim Ayub, Ronaldo Alimohamed, Keemo Paul, Dwaine Pretorius, Raymon Reifer, Romario Shepherd, Imran Tahir, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Junior Sinclair, Kevin Sinclair.

Live streaming details of Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons, CPL 2024, 23rd Match

When is Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons, Caribbean Premier League 2024 match?

The Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons, Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2024 match will be played on September 22, Saturday at 4:30 AM IST at Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Where to watch Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons, Caribbean Premier League 2024 match?

The Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons, Caribbean Premier League 2024 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network in India. It will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website in India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Delhi Ranji Team: Sarandeep Singh Appointed As Coach, Gursharan Singh Chief Selector
  2. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AFG Vs RSA 3rd ODI Match
  3. Transformation Of Chennai Pitch: From Spin Favourite To Pacer's Paradise
  4. Tanzania Vs Mali Live Streaming, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A: When, Where To Watch Match 3
  5. India U19 Vs Australia U19, 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Match
Football News
  1. Juventus Vs Napoli: Thiago Motta Not Focused On Antonio Conte Reunion Ahead Of Key Clash
  2. Mohammedan SC Vs FC Goa, ISL 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch MSC Vs FCG On TV And Online
  3. PFC Vs OFC, ISL 2024-25: Punjab FC Beat Odisha FC Despite Ravi Kumar's Late Goal
  4. Real Madrid Vs Espanyol: Carlo Ancelotti Says Winning Is More Important Than Performances
  5. Punjab FC Vs Odisha FC Highlights, ISL 2024-25: Nihal Sudeesh, Leon Augustine Help The Shers Win 2-1 At Home
Tennis News
  1. Roger Federer On Rafael Nadal Retirement: Swiss Great Hopes Spaniard Continues Until 2025
  2. Korea Open: Emma Raducanu Beats Yue Yuan With Ease, Enters Quarter-Finals
  3. Naomi Osaka To Kick Off 2025 Season In New Zealand
  4. Laver Cup 2024: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures, Players - All You Need To Know
  5. Davis Cup: AITA Suggests India Ace Sumit Nagal Might Have Deliberately Missed Sweden Clash
Hockey News
  1. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  2. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  3. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  4. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory
  5. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Final: India Embellish Olympic Bronze With Fifth Title

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Outlook Talks | Senior Journalist Qurban Ali in Conversation with Rakhi Bose
  2. 3 BSF Personnel Dead, 9 Injured As Bus Falls Into Gorge In J-K’s Budgam
  3. Gurugram: SUV On Wrong Side Kills 23-Year-Old Biker; Row Erupts As Accused Gets Quick Bail | Details
  4. 'Unconstitutional': Bombay HC Strikes Down Amended IT Rules Allowing Fact-Checking Unit For Social Media Content
  5. ‘We Want End Of Naxalism In Bastar’: Naxal Attack Survivors Call For Peace
Entertainment News
  1. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  2. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  3. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
  4. The Inevitability of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'
  5. National Award-Winning Choreographer Jani Master Arrested In Sexual Assault Case
US News
  1. US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates For The First Time Since 2020
  2. Iranian Hackers Failed To Target Biden's Campaign From Stolen Trump Data: FBI
  3. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
  4. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
  5. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
World News
  1. Antarctica's 'Doomsday Glacier' Melting Rapidly; Can It Collapse In 200 Years? | Scientists Concerned
  2. Lebanon: Hezbollah's Top Commander Amongst 8 Dead In Israel's Targeted Attack, 59 Injured | Latest Developments
  3. Central Europe's Floods
  4. Hezbollah Chief's 'Bury Phones' Plea Was Israel's Opportunity | Pager Plan Decoded
  5. EU Pledges Billions In Aid For Flood-Stricken Central Europe
Latest Stories
  1. Arsenal 0-0 Atalanta: David Raya's Stunning Double Save Rescues Gunners | Watch
  2. Shohei Ohtani Creates Baseball History With 50 Steals And 50 Home Runs In An MLB Season
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 20, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  4. RG Kar Rape & Murder: Medics Withdraw Protests Partially, Bengal Govt Issues Directives | Top Updates
  5. 'Pakistan's Balle Balle': PM Modi Attacks Cong-NC Alliance After Pak Minister Comments On Article 370
  6. Tensions Rage As Israel, Hezbollah Continue Exchanging Strikes | The Latest
  7. Mpox Outbreak: Gold Mining Town New Epicentre In Congo; India's Kerala Traces Infected Man's Recent Contacts
  8. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Hosts Dominate First Two Days, Lead Tigers By 308 Runs - Stumps