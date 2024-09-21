Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons, CPL 2024: When, Where To Watch

Guyana Amazon Warriors will lock horns against Antigua And Barbuda Falcons in match 23 of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 tournament on Saturday, September 21. (More Cricket News)
The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2024 will conclude on October 7, with six teams competing for the coveted title.
This is the 12the edition of the tournament and sees a new entrant - Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, which replaces Jamaica Tallawahs, the 2013, 2016 and 2022 champion.
There are seven venues that will host 34 matches with the top four teams qualifying for the playoffs after the end of the league stage.
CARIBBEAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024 SQUADS
ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA FALCONS
Fabian Allen, Jewel Andrew, Sam Billings (wk), Teddy Bishop, Fakhar Zaman, Justin Greaves, Chris Green, Jahmar Hamilton (wk), Imad Wasim, Kofi James, Joshua James, Brandon King, Mohammad Amir, Kelvin Pitman, Roshon Primus, Shamar Springer, Hayden Walsh.
GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS
Kevlon Anderson, Azam Khan (wk), Shimton Hetmyer, Shai Hope (wk), Matthew Nandu, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Saim Ayub, Ronaldo Alimohamed, Keemo Paul, Dwaine Pretorius, Raymon Reifer, Romario Shepherd, Imran Tahir, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Junior Sinclair, Kevin Sinclair.
Live streaming details of Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons, CPL 2024, 23rd Match
When is Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons, Caribbean Premier League 2024 match?
The Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons, Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2024 match will be played on September 22, Saturday at 4:30 AM IST at Providence Stadium in Guyana.
Where to watch Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons, Caribbean Premier League 2024 match?
The Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons, Caribbean Premier League 2024 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network in India. It will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website in India.