Outlook Talks | Senior Journalist Qurban Ali in Conversation with Rakhi Bose

Qurban Ali is a senior journalist and son of former freedom fighter and Socialist leader Captain Abbas Ali, who was jailed for 19 months by the Indira Gandhi government during the Emergency. In the backdrop of the recent controversy regarding the release of the Bollywood film Emergency, featuring Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut in the lead role, and the BJP’s push for ‘Samvidhan Hatya Diwas’ to commemorate 50 years of the Emergency, Ali spoke to Outlook's Rakhi Bose about the “dark days” and the political legacy of the Emergency. He has keenly interested followed India’s freedom struggle and is now documenting the history of the Socialist movement in the country.