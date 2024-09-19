You must be tired of tossing and turning all night, and one of the most common reasons for restless sleep might be your mattress. An old or unsuitable mattress can lead to discomfort, lack of proper support, and poor sleep quality. If your mattress is sagging, too firm, or lacking in support, it can significantly impact how well you rest.
Switching to a high-quality mattress can be a game-changer, offering improved support, comfort, and durability. A good mattress can enhance your sleep quality, reduce back pain, and ensure you wake up feeling refreshed and energized.
We’ve done the legwork for you by researching and listing the best mattresses in India that cater to various needs and preferences. Our top picks are designed to help you achieve better sleep and overall well-being. Explore our guide to find the perfect mattress for a more restful night’s sleep.
|
Product
|
Amazon Ratings
|
Price
|
The Sleep Company SmartGRID Ortho 6 Inch Mattress Queen Size
|
4.5 Stars
|
₹21490
|
4.5 Stars
|
₹12699
|
4.4 Stars
|
₹16399
|
4.2 Stars
|
₹11779
|
duroflex LiveIn 2 in 1 Reversible Soft & Firm Sides Roll Pack Foam Mattress
|
4.2 Stars
|
₹8849
Our Top Recommendationns
Best Overall: The SleepyCat Latex Mattress stands out with its 8-inch thickness, combining pinhole latex and memory foam layers for firm support and breathability, ideal for comprehensive comfort and orthopedic support.
Best Budget: The Duroflex LiveIn 2 in 1 Reversible Mattress offers great value with its dual-firmness design, featuring HR foam on one side and PU foam on the other, along with triple antimicrobial treatment and an easy DIY setup.
Here are the types of mattresses available in India:
Memory Foam Mattresses: Conforming foam that adapts to body shape for pressure relief.
Latex Mattresses: Made from natural or synthetic latex, offering durability and support.
Hybrid Mattresses: Combine innerspring and foam or latex layers for balanced support and comfort.
Gel Mattresses: Incorporate gel layers for cooling and pressure relief.
Orthopedic Mattresses: Designed specifically to support spine alignment and alleviate back pain.
Foam Mattresses: Includes various foam types like HR (high resilience) foam, providing comfort and support.
Air Mattresses: Adjustable firmness with air chambers, often used for temporary or travel purposes.
Adjustable Mattresses: Can be adjusted for different positions and firmness levels, often motorized.
How we chose them for you
Customer Feedback: We considered real customer reviews and ratings to understand actual user experiences and satisfaction.
Comparative Analysis: We compared various mattress types and brands to identify those that offer the best combination of comfort, support, and durability.
Warranty and Return Policies: We chose mattresses with favorable warranty and return policies to ensure peace of mind with your purchase.
Budget Options: We considered various price ranges to offer the best value for different budgets while maintaining quality.
Brand Reputation: We included mattresses from reputable brands known for their commitment to customer satisfaction and product excellence.
Here's the comprehensive list of the best mattress in India
The Sleep Company SmartGRID Ortho 6 Inch Mattress is one of the most comfortable mattress out there. Engineered with patented Japanese SmartGRID technology, this AIHA certified orthopedic mattress offers exceptional back pain relief and adaptive support. The innovative SmartGRID design features 2500+ air channels for superior cooling and breathability, while the 5-inch high resilient foam ensures stable, orthopedic support.
Ideal for all ages, this medium-firm mattress (7/10 firmness score) is encased in a soft, hypoallergenic 550 GSM cotton fabric. Bet it you're seeking better sleep or relief from back pain, the SmartGRID Ortho delivers with its non-toxic, hypoallergenic features and zero partner disturbance.
Specifications:
Price: ₹21,490 (
M.R.P.: ₹28,65025% Off)
Brand: The Sleep Company
Mattress Type: SmartGRID
Firmness Score: Medium Firm
Size: 78x60 Inches
Cooling Feature: 2500+ Air Channels
Fabric: 550 GSM Cotton
Warranty: 10 Years
Pros:
Provides Excellent back support
Advanced cooling helps hot sleepers.
Hypoallergenic and non-toxic materials used
Minimal partner disturbance during sleep
Medium firmness suits various sleeping positions
Cons:
Higher price compared to traditional mattresses
Firmness may not suit all preferences
User Feedback: I had never interacted with the company before, so I just went inside the store to check the mattresses. What a great experience, What a great product... Really amazing. As soon as I got home, ordered it from Amazon, and it has been some 10-15 days since starting to sleep on it and boy, what a great sleep I have been getting since. Really great and comfortable mattress.
You will experience exceptional comfort with the Wakefit ShapeSense Orthopedic Classic Memory Foam Mattress. Designed for superior support, this 6-inch king-size mattress (72x72 inches) utilizes Wakefit’s TruDensity technology, ensuring high-density foam that maintains its shape and avoids sagging.
The memory foam contours to your body, offering personalized comfort and excellent back support. Its medium-firm feel makes it ideal for a variety of sleeping positions. Encased in breathable, premium fabric, this mattress also features a removable, machine-washable cover for easy maintenance. With a 10-year warranty, the ShapeSense mattress promises lasting quality and comfort for a restful night’s sleep.
Specifications:
Price: ₹12,699 (
M.R.P.: ₹20,66539% Off)
Brand: Wakefit
Mattress Type: Memory Foam
Firmness: Medium Firm
Dimensions: 72x72x6 inches
Cover Material: Breathable Fabric
Technology: TruDensity Foam
Warranty: 10 Years
Pros:
Contours to body shape for comfort.
High-density foam prevents sagging.
Breathable fabric cover enhances airflow.
Removable cover is machine washable
Cons:
Thinner mattress might not support heavier sleepers
User Feedback: I was quite surprised about the price and warranty it came with and sceptical while ordering but after using it I’m pleased to say don’t have second thoughts just go for it. The corners are not exactly squared off so might seem odd for certain beds but if you don’t look for too much details and just concerned about comfort buy it right away.
The SleepyCat Latex Mattress provides exceptional support and comfort with its innovative design. Featuring a top layer of pinhole latex, it ensures firm support and excellent breathability, while the open-cell memory foam layer adds a touch of softness. The 5-zone base delivers targeted orthopedic support, adapting to your body for optimal alignment. The mattress is encased in a bamboo cover that’s both luxurious and equipped with antibacterial and moisture-wicking properties. With its 8-inch thickness and high-density foam base, this queen-size mattress (75x60 inches) combines durability with a restful sleeping experience, backed by a 10-year warranty for lasting quality.
Specifications:
Price: ₹16,399 (
M.R.P.: ₹19,99918% Off)
Brand: Sleepycat
Top Layer: Pinhole Latex
Comfort Layer: Open-Cell Memory Foam
Base Layer: High-Density Foam
Support Type: 5-Zone Orthopedic
Cover Material: Bamboo Fabric
Firmness: Firm
Pros:
Helps with optimal spinal alignment
Keeps you cool throughout the night
Soft and antibacterial cover
Anti-skid base prevents mattress shifting
Cons:
May not suit those preferring softer beds
May not help with back pain effectively
User Feedback: Sleepycat mattress is very comfortable and support your body weight well. It is much better in quality compared to other products in same price range. Overall, I am happy with this product and highly recommend it!! Thanks.
The Sleepwell Ortho Mattress combines advanced comfort with orthopedic support, ideal for restful sleep which makes it an excellent addition for people with back pain issues. This queen-size mattress (78x60x6 inches) features high-density Resitec (HR) foam and memory foam layers that adapt to your body shape, ensuring excellent spinal alignment and pressure point relief. The no-sag foam maintains its shape over time, while the premium knitted fabric adds a touch of luxury and durability. Neem Fresche technology protects against allergies, enhancing breathability and comfort. With its medium-firm feel and 5-year warranty, the Sleepwell Ortho Mattress delivers lasting comfort and support for a rejuvenating sleep experience.
Specifications:
Price: ₹11,779 (
M.R.P.: ₹15,90626% Off)
Brand: Sleepwell
Foam Type: Resitec HR
Top Layer: Memory Foam
Fabric: Premium Knitted
Size: Queen 78x60x6
Warranty: 5 Years
Technology: Neem Fresche
Pros:
Adapts well to body shape
Maintains shape without sagging
Enhances airflow for better comfort
Hypoallergenic properties reduce allergens
Easy to maintain and durable
Cons:
May feel too soft for some users
Initial odor may require airing out
User Feedback: Amazon delivered the product before time. The product is awesome. It's worth buying and its value for money. The mattress is very comfortable
The Duroflex LiveIn 2 in 1 Reversible Mattress is designed to provide tailored comfort and support. This double-size mattress (72x48x6 inches) features a unique reversible design with a firm HR foam layer on one side and a soft PU foam layer on the other, allowing you to choose your preferred firmness.
The mattress is encased in luxurious grey knitted fabric and treated with Triple Anti Microbial technology to protect against bacteria, fungi, and dust mites. Its easy DIY installation and durable construction ensure a personalized and hygienic sleeping experience. With its medium-firm feel and versatile design, the LiveIn Mattress offers exceptional comfort and convenience.
Specifications:
Price: ₹8,849 (
M.R.P.: ₹13,19933% Off)
Brand: Duroflex
Size: 72x48 inches
Firmness: Reversible dual
Material: HR foam
Cover: Knitted fabric
Treatment: Anti-microbial
Thickness: 6 inches
Pros:
Luxurious knitted cover adds softness
Easy DIY setup saves time
Lightweight design helps with easy handling
Durable construction with high-quality foam
Cons:
Limited thickness may not suit all sleepers
Requires regular maintenance for longevity
User Feedback: I liked the quality of this mattress. It is a perfect mattress, not too much soft and bouncy and not too much rigid. I have used this mattress since 4-5 months, I have never faced any back pain or something related. Also the outer cover of the mattress is soft and durable.
Factors to consider when looking a mattress
Comfort Level: Determine whether you prefer a soft, medium, or firm mattress based on your sleeping style and body type.
Mattress Type: Consider options like memory foam, latex, innerspring, or hybrid mattresses based on your support and comfort needs.
Support: Look for a mattress that offers proper spinal alignment and reduces pressure points for healthier sleep.
Durability: Choose a mattress made from high-quality materials that will last for years without losing shape or comfort.
Motion Isolation: If you share your bed, a mattress with good motion isolation can minimize sleep disturbances from partner movement.
Breathability: Opt for a mattress with good airflow or cooling properties, especially if you tend to sleep hot.
Edge Support: A mattress with sturdy edge support prevents sagging and allows for comfortable sitting or sleeping near the edges.
Sleeping Position: Side, back, or stomach sleepers may require different levels of support; find a mattress tailored to your preferred position.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What is the best mattress type for back pain?
For back pain, a mattress that offers proper support and alignment is crucial. Memory foam and orthopedic mattresses are often recommended for their ability to contour to the body and relieve pressure points.
Are memory foam mattresses better than spring mattresses?
Memory foam mattresses are known for their contouring support and pressure relief, while spring mattresses offer more bounce and airflow. The choice depends on your preference for support, comfort, and temperature regulation.
How do I know if my mattress is too soft or too firm?
If you experience discomfort, back pain, or noticeable sagging, your mattress might be too soft or too firm. The right mattress should support your body properly without causing pressure points or misalignment.
How often should I replace my mattress?
It is generally advised to replace your mattress every 7 to 10 years, or sooner if you notice signs of wear and tear. Regularly replacing your mattress ensures better sleep quality and overall health.
How should I maintain my mattress?
To maintain your mattress, regularly rotate it to prevent uneven wear and use a mattress protector to guard against stains and dust mites. Additionally, keep it clean by vacuuming and addressing spills promptly.
In Conclusion
Choosing the right mattress can really make a difference in your sleep quality and overall comfort. If you’re looking for a new mattress, our recommendations cover a range of options to fit different needs and preferences. By selecting from our list, you’re sure to find something that suits your style and budget, making your investment in better sleep well worth it.
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change