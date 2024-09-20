Elections

'Pakistan's Balle Balle': PM Modi Attacks Cong-NC Alliance After Pak Minister Comments On Article 370

Pakistani defence minister Khawaja Asif revealed that his country, the National Conference (NC) and the Congress are on one page on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir's special status and the restoration of statehood.

PM Modi during election campaign in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir
PM Modi during election campaign in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir Photo: PTI
info_icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that Pakistan is celebrating Congress manifesto for Jammu and Kahsmir assembly elections and attacked the Congress and NC alliance and them coalition of pursuing the neighbouring country's agenda.

Modi claimed that Pakistan's agenda fosters violence and unrest.

His attack came after Pakistani defence minister Khawaja Asif revealed that his country, the National Conference (NC) and the Congress are on one page on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir's special status and the restoration of statehood.

PM Modi On Congress Manifesto

The prime minister asserted that Article 370 cannot be reinstated in Jammu and Kashmir, emphasising that "no power on Earth can bring back Article 370".

"They will restore Article 370 and bring back the era of violence and bloodshed. Maybe there is no enthusiasm about the alliance of the National Conference and Congress here, but the neighbouring country is very excited. 'Unki balle balle Pakistan mein ho rahi hai' (They are being celebrated in Pakistan)," Modi declared at a massive rally in Katra, the base camp for Mata Vaishnodevi cave shrine.

congress manifesto jammu and kashmir assembly polls - PTI
J&K Assembly Poll: Congress Releases Manifesto; Insurance, MSP, Jobs Among Other Promises | Key Points

BY Outlook Web Desk

The prime minister pointed out Pakistan's open support for Congress and NC, and said, "Nobody talks about them here, but they are in currency there. Pakistan is happy with their manifesto. Pakistan's defence minister has openly supported the Congress and the National Conference.

"He said the agenda of the National Conference and the Congress on Article 370 and 35-A is the same as that of Pakistan. This is what their ministers are saying," he said.

Modi said Pakistan itself has exposed the NC and the Congress, showing that the two parties want to implement the bordering country's agenda here.

"The agenda of Pakistan, which has destroyed generations and bled us in Jammu and Kashmir, is being implemented by these people here. The Congress and the NC have worked in a direction for decades that suited Pakistan," he said.

Addressing his second rally of the day in support of BJP candidates in the newly formed Shri Vaishnodevi constituency in Reasi district, Modi said, "They (Congress-NC alliance) aim to revive Pakistan's old agenda. Today, they want to implement the same old agenda of Pakistan."

Sending a clear message to Pakistan, he said, "Modi wants to convey to them in stern language that we will not allow Pakistan's agenda to be implemented in Jammu and Kashmir. No power on Earth can bring back Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir."

The prime minister addressed a rally early in the day in Srinagar summer capital. It was after 10 long years that Modi addressed a rally in Katra, where he had flagged off train service in July 2014.

Modi emphasised the BJP's commitment to national development, urging voters to support a government dedicated to this cause.

"For the BJP, there is nothing as big as the country. Our priority is the development of the country. You have to vote for a government here that is committed to its promises," he added.

"You must stay vigilant. You have to be cautious. Every vote for the Congress facilitates the implementation of the manifestos of the National Conference and the PDP. What are they announcing?"

Polling officials with security personnel leave for their respective polling stations on the eve of first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election, in Kishtwar district, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. - PTI
J&K Elections Phase 1: Voting Ends At 24 Seats In First Poll Since 2014; Voter Turnout 58.85%

BY Outlook Web Desk

What Did Pakistan Minister Say?

Pakistani defence minister Khawaja Asif sparked a political controversy by claiming that the Pak government and the Congress-National Conference alliance were on the same page regarding the restoration of statehood and special status in Jammu and Kashmir.

Asif's remarks came amid the ongoing assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the first since the abrogation of the state's special status by the Narendra Modi-led government in 2019.

"Pakistan and the National Conference-Congress alliance are aligned on restoring special status and statehood in Jammu and Kashmir," Asif said during an interview with a private Pakistani TV channel, adding that there was a high chance the alliance could win the assembly polls and come to power.

The assembly elections began in Jammu and Kahsmir on September 18 with its first phase and the second phase is scheduled for September 25, and the final phase for October 1. According to Election Commission, the results are to be declared on October 8.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Score: BAN Look To Break Ashwin-Jadeja Stand On Fresh Day
  2. Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs St Kitts And Nevis Patriots Live Streaming, Caribbean Premier League: When, Where To Watch
  3. ENG Vs AUS, 1st ODI: Head Ton Helps Australia Thrash England By Seven Wickets
  4. Namibia Vs United Arab Emirates Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: When, Where To Watch
  5. Australia U-19 Tour Of India 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Matches
Football News
  1. Women's Champions League Roundup: Real Madrid Snatch First Leg Lead
  2. Women's Super League Matchday 1 Predictions: Will Bompastor Make Winning Start With Chelsea?
  3. Brest 2-1 Sturm Graz, UEFA Champions League: Hosts Making Winning Start On European Bow
  4. Atletico Madrid 2-1 RB Leipzig: Late Jose Gimenez Header Hands Hosts Victory
  5. Monaco 2-1 Barcelona: George Ilenikhena Seals Memorable Champions League Win For Hosts
Tennis News
  1. Roger Federer On Rafael Nadal Retirement: Swiss Great Hopes Spaniard Continues Until 2025
  2. Korea Open: Emma Raducanu Beats Yue Yuan With Ease, Enters Quarter-Finals
  3. Naomi Osaka To Kick Off 2025 Season In New Zealand
  4. Laver Cup 2024: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures, Players - All You Need To Know
  5. Davis Cup: AITA Suggests India Ace Sumit Nagal Might Have Deliberately Missed Sweden Clash
Hockey News
  1. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  2. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  3. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  4. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory
  5. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Final: India Embellish Olympic Bronze With Fifth Title

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Teaser | Indira Gandhi’s 1975 Emergency
  2. 'Many Who Submitted Maafi Namas to Indira Govt Are Now Anti-Emergency Crusaders'
  3. RG Kar Rape & Murder: Medics Withdraw Protests Partially, Bengal Govt Issues Directives | Top Updates
  4. Indira Gandhi, The Nationalist
  5. From The Tumultuous '70s, Some Questions Remain
Entertainment News
  1. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  2. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
  3. The Inevitability of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'
  4. National Award-Winning Choreographer Jani Master Arrested In Sexual Assault Case
  5. Sector 36 Review: Vikrant Massey-Deepak Dobriyal Thriller Lacks Sting And Empathy
US News
  1. US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates For The First Time Since 2020
  2. Iranian Hackers Failed To Target Biden's Campaign From Stolen Trump Data: FBI
  3. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
  4. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
  5. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
World News
  1. US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates For The First Time Since 2020
  2. Israel Strikes Southern Lebanon Amid Hezbollah Leader's Condemnation Of Crossing 'Red Lines'
  3. Sweden Charges Woman With War Crimes For Allegedly Torturing Yazidi Women, And Children In Syria
  4. Green Sahara: An Unusual Shift In Weather Pattern Makes The Impossible Possible | What Does It Mean
  5. Earth To Gain A 'Second Moon'! Mini-Moon Asteroid 2024 PT5 Set For Temporary Orbit | Key Facts
Latest Stories
  1. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: Local Boy Ashwin Shines With A Century - IND (339/6)
  2. Canada Announces New Cap On International Students Amid Immigration Overhaul | Details
  3. Dulip Samaraweera: Sri Lankan Banned From Coaching In Australia For 20 Years
  4. Does India's Election Architecture Have Space For One Nation, One Election?
  5. Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch TKR Vs ABF Match
  6. Sector 36 Review: Vikrant Massey-Deepak Dobriyal Thriller Lacks Sting And Empathy
  7. Horoscope For September 19, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  8. Lebanon Walkie-Talkie Blasts Kill 20; Concern Of Wider Conflict With Israel Rises | What We Know