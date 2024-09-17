Elections

J&K Phase 1 Voting: 24 Seats In 7 Districts, 219 Candidates In Fray In First Poll Since 2014

A total 24 seats across seven districts of Jammu and Kashmir, located on either side of Pir Panjal mountain range, will vote for the first time in an assembly election in 10 years as the stage is set for phase 1 polling in the union territory on Wednesday.

jammu kashmir election
Polling officials with security personnel leave for their respective polling stations on the eve of first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election, in Kishtwar district, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. Photo: PTI
info_icon

Jammu and Kashmir is set to vote on Wednesday, September 18, in the assembly elections for the first time since 2014 and the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that stripped the erstwhile state off its special status and divided it into two Union Territories - J&K and Ladakh.

Voting for the first phase of J&K assembly elections is taking place on Tuesday, while that for the remaining two phases will take place on September 25 and October 1. The counting of votes will take place on October 8, coinciding with that for Haryana assembly election.

Jammu And Kashmir Election Phase 1 Voting | Top Points

-Seats voting in Phase 1: A total 24 seats across seven districts of Jammu and Kashmir, located on either side of Pir Panjal mountain range, will vote for the first time in an assembly election in 10 years as the stage is set for phase 1 polling in the union territory on Wednesday. The seats are: Pampore, Tral, Pulwama, Rajpora, Zainapora, Shopian, DH Pora, Kulgam, Devsar, Dooru, Kokernag (ST), Anantnag West, Anantnag-Bijbehara, Shangus-Anantnag East, Pahalgam, Inderwal, Kishtwar, Padder - Nagseni, Bhadarwah, Doda, Doda West, Ramban and Banihal.

Who's Voting: Over 23 lakh voters will decide the fate of 219 candidates, including 90 independents, who are running for the 24 assembly segments, of which eight are in three districts of Jammu region and 16 are in four districts of Kashmir valley. According to the Election Commission (EC), a total of 23,27,580 electors are eligible to vote in phase 1, comprising 11,76,462 male, 11,51,058 female and 60 third-gender electors.

ALSO READ | J&K Assembly Polls: Congress Fields Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Vikas Rasool & Tariq Hameed Karra- Full List

-Key Candidates: Key candidates in Phase 1 voting in Kashmir include CPI (M)'s Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, AICC general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir, National Conference's Sakina Itoo, and PDP’s Sartaj Madni and Abdul Rehman Veeri. PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija Mufti, running from Bijbehara, is in a triangular contest with NC's Bashir Ahmad Veeri and BJP's Sofi Mohammad Yousuf. PDP's Sartaj Madni (Devsar) and Abdul Rehman Veeri (Shangus-Anantnag) are also key candidates to watch out for.

-Iltija Mufti, Waheed Para In Fray: Srigufwara-Bijbehara and Pulwama assembly candidates, PDP's Iltija Mufti and Waheed Para, respectively, are in the fray in Phase 1 of the Jammu and Kashmir election 2024. Iltija Mufti is the third generation politician from her family to run for office from Bijbehara. Waheed Para, an accused in a terror case, faces stiff challenge from his former party colleague Mohammad Khalil Bandh, who is now contesting on NC ticket. The contest here heated up with the entry of a former member of banned Jamaat-e-Islami Talat Majid Alie. Tarigami also faces a similar candidate in Sayar Ahmad Reshi.

ALSO READ: J&K Poll Players | The Next Gen Mufti

