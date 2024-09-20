Football

PFC Vs OFC, ISL 2024-25: Punjab FC Beat Odisha FC 2-1 Despite Ravi Kumar's Late Goal

Odisha FC remained winless in the new season and are in 12th place with zero points. Bengaluru FC are leading the points table with six points

Jerry Lalrinzuala (Odisha FC), Leon Augustine. ISL
Jerry Lalrinzuala (Odisha FC), Leon Augustine (Punjab FC) in ISL 2024-25. Photo: ISL
info_icon

Punjab FC dominated in their second match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 as well and thrashed Odisha FC 2-1 in match 8 at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Friday. (As It Happened | More Football News)

Nihal Sudeesh scored his first goal of the season in the 28th minute to give the Shers lead in the first half. A brilliant pass from his teammate put him in a decent position to shoot for the goal and he did exactly that. The ball missed the Odisha FC keeper Amrinder and hit the crossbar then crossed the line inside the goalpost.

The 23-year-old Punjab FC forward was near to scoring his second goal as well when his kick touched the crossbar in the 82nd minute and denied him his brace in the game. But Leon Augustine soon picked up a goal to put Punjab FC in the driver's seat.

Augustine's goal came in the 89th minute and the Shers were leading with 2-0 in the game. Then seven minutes were added to the game before the final whistle. And both teams started afresh in the game.

Sudeesh was substituted and Punjab FC players started to waste their opponent's time. With only two minutes left for the final whistle, Ravi Kumar's kick found the net and Odisha FC were back in the game.

Bengaluru FC's Sunil Chhetri celebrating after a goal in the match against Hyderabad FC in ISL. - Photo: ISL
BFC Vs HFC, ISL 2024-25: Sunil Chhetri Scores Twice In Bengaluru FC's 3-0 Win Over Hyderabad FC

BY Jagdish Yadav

Ravi Kumar was in pain before the ball came to him but he still went for the kick and his kick put the Juggernauts on the verge of a draw. But that was a very tough task. Punjab FC players started to tackle and avoid the passes and wasted time as only two minutes were left.

Soon, the referee blew the final whistle and Punjab FC were declared the winner of the match. With this victory, they climbed to the second place in the points table.

Odisha FC, on the other hand, remained winless in the new season and is in 12th place with zero points. Bengaluru FC are leading the points table with six points.

Punjab FC will face Hyderabad FC in the next ISL match on Wednesday, 25th September at the same venue. The Kalinga Warriors will take on Jamshedpur FC in their next ISL match on Saturday, 28th September in Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Stadium.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A Live Streaming: Teams, Schedule, Squads
  2. Duleep Trophy 2024: Avesh Khan, Aaqib Khan Help India A Dominate Against India C On Day 2
  3. SL Vs NZ, 1st Test Day 3: Chandimal, Karunaratne Hand Sri Lanka Advantage At Galle
  4. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Bumrah Stars As India Well In Command On Day 2 - In Pics
  5. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah Reaches Landmark Wicket Milestone In Ruthless Display - Data Debrief
Football News
  1. PFC Vs OFC, ISL 2024-25: Punjab FC Beat Odisha FC 2-1 Despite Ravi Kumar's Late Goal
  2. Real Madrid Vs Espanyol: Carlo Ancelotti Says Winning Is More Important Than Performances
  3. Punjab FC Vs Odisha FC Highlights, ISL 2024-25: Nihal Sudeesh, Leon Augustine Help The Shers Win 2-1 At Home
  4. WSL 2024-25 Preview: Natasha Dowie Insists Sonia Bompastor Appointment Shows Growth Of Women's Super League
  5. Bundesliga: Vincent Kompany Expected Michael Olise's Flying Start To Bayern Munich Career
Tennis News
  1. Roger Federer On Rafael Nadal Retirement: Swiss Great Hopes Spaniard Continues Until 2025
  2. Korea Open: Emma Raducanu Beats Yue Yuan With Ease, Enters Quarter-Finals
  3. Naomi Osaka To Kick Off 2025 Season In New Zealand
  4. Laver Cup 2024: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures, Players - All You Need To Know
  5. Davis Cup: AITA Suggests India Ace Sumit Nagal Might Have Deliberately Missed Sweden Clash
Hockey News
  1. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  2. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  3. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  4. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory
  5. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Final: India Embellish Olympic Bronze With Fifth Title

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Outlook Talks | Senior Journalist Qurban Ali in Conversation with Rakhi Bose
  2. 3 BSF Personnel Dead, 9 Injured As Bus Falls Into Gorge In J-K’s Budgam
  3. Gurugram: SUV On Wrong Side Kills 23-Year-Old Biker; Row Erupts As Accused Gets Quick Bail | Details
  4. 'Unconstitutional': Bombay HC Strikes Down Amended IT Rules Allowing Fact-Checking Unit For Social Media Content
  5. ‘We Want End Of Naxalism In Bastar’: Naxal Attack Survivors Call For Peace
Entertainment News
  1. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  2. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  3. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
  4. The Inevitability of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'
  5. National Award-Winning Choreographer Jani Master Arrested In Sexual Assault Case
US News
  1. US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates For The First Time Since 2020
  2. Iranian Hackers Failed To Target Biden's Campaign From Stolen Trump Data: FBI
  3. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
  4. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
  5. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
World News
  1. Lebanon: Hezbollah's Top Commander Amongst 8 Dead In Israel's Targeted Attack, 59 Injured | Latest Developments
  2. Central Europe's Floods
  3. Hezbollah Chief's 'Bury Phones' Plea Was Israel's Opportunity | Pager Plan Decoded
  4. EU Pledges Billions In Aid For Flood-Stricken Central Europe
  5. Mpox Outbreak: Gold Mining Town New Epicentre In Congo; India's Kerala Traces Infected Man's Recent Contacts
Latest Stories
  1. Arsenal 0-0 Atalanta: David Raya's Stunning Double Save Rescues Gunners | Watch
  2. Shohei Ohtani Creates Baseball History With 50 Steals And 50 Home Runs In An MLB Season
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 20, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  4. RG Kar Rape & Murder: Medics Withdraw Protests Partially, Bengal Govt Issues Directives | Top Updates
  5. 'Pakistan's Balle Balle': PM Modi Attacks Cong-NC Alliance After Pak Minister Comments On Article 370
  6. Tensions Rage As Israel, Hezbollah Continue Exchanging Strikes | The Latest
  7. Mpox Outbreak: Gold Mining Town New Epicentre In Congo; India's Kerala Traces Infected Man's Recent Contacts
  8. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Hosts Dominate First Two Days, Lead Tigers By 308 Runs - Stumps