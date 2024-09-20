Punjab FC Vs Odisha FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Kalinga Warriors Seek Maiden Win Of The Season In New Delhi

Roy Krishna (Odisha) and Ezequiel Vidal (Punjab). Photo: ISL

Welcome to the live coverage of the Punjab FC vs Odisha FC football match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Friday, 20th September. Punjab FC have started their campaign with a victory and Sergio Lobera's Odisha lost their first game. Now, both teams will clash in their second match of the new ISL season. Follow the live score and updates of the Indian Super League (ISL) match between Punjab FC and Odisha FC, right here.

LIVE UPDATES

20 Sept 2024, 07:53:55 pm IST ISL Live Updates: Punjab FC Vs Odisha FC Nihal Singh found the ball at mid-way and keeping control of the ball, he went forward towards the goal. He attempted for a goal from a large distance and missed that completely. 20' - PFC 0-0 OFC

20 Sept 2024, 07:47:08 pm IST ISL Live Updates: Punjab FC Vs Odisha FC Abhijeet hit Diego Mauricio with the ball on his face and the referee gave that a foul. Two attempts by Odisha have been neutralised by the Shers. Goalkeeper Ravi has been agile in his position for Punjab FC. 14' - PFC 0-0 OFC

20 Sept 2024, 07:42:06 pm IST ISL Live Updates: Punjab FC Vs Odisha FC Odisha FC player Roy Krishna is making his 100th start in the ISL. The Juggernauts have been unsuccessful in winning their last five away games in the ISL. And the battle is continuing here as well. 9' - PFC 0-0 OFC

20 Sept 2024, 07:37:30 pm IST ISL Live Updates: Punjab FC Vs Odisha FC Odisha FC's Isak Ralte committed a foul in the first minute of the game. Punjab FC was given a free kick and Bakenga hit that off-target. An exciting start to the game. 2' - PFC 0-0 OFC

20 Sept 2024, 07:12:16 pm IST ISL Live Updates: Punjab FC Vs Odisha FC Starting XIs announced for Punjab FC and Odisha FC. Odisha's head coach Sergio Lobera made six changes in the starting XI as Thoiba, Fall, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Raynier, and Roy Krishna are set to make their first start of the ISL 2024-25 season. Odisha FC's starting XI: Amrinder, Amey, Thoiba, Fall, Jerry, Lalrinzuala, Raynier, Roy Krishna, Puitea, Boumous, Isak Ralte and Diego We go unchanged for our second game! 💪



Let's roar together, Shers 🦁#PunjabDaJosh #TheShers #PFCOFC #ISL pic.twitter.com/He3Pq8lRhF — Punjab FC (@RGPunjabFC) September 20, 2024

20 Sept 2024, 07:06:29 pm IST ISL Live Updates: Punjab FC Vs Odisha FC Punjab FC vs Odisha FC Head-To-Head Records Punjab FC are yet to win a match against the Juggernauts in the Indian Super League (ISL). Odisha FC won their both matches in the last season against the Shers.