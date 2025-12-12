Punjab Vs Jharkhand Live Streaming, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Here is all you need to know about the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 Super League game between Punjab and Jharkhand: preview, toss update, playing XIs, squads and live streaming details

Punjab Vs Jharkhand Live Streaming, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League: Toss Update, Playing XIs
Ishan Kishan is leading Jharkhand in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Photo: X/ishankishan51
  • Jharkhand won the toss and elected to field first against Punjab

  • Madhya Pradesh beat Andhra by six wickets in Group A opener

  • Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League Group B includes Mumbai, Hyderabad, Haryana and Rajasthan

Ishan Kishan's Jharkhand are taking on the Prabhsimran Singh-led Punjab in the first Super League phase of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 at the DY Patil Academy in Ambi, Pune on Friday (December 12). Watch the Indian domestic cricket match live.

Punjab Vs Jharkhand, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League: Toss Update

Jharkhand won the toss and elected to field first against Punjab.

Punjab Vs Jharkhand, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League: Playing XIs

Punjab: Prabhsimran Singh (wk/c), Harnoor Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Naman Dhir, Salil Arora, Sanvir Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Ayush Goyal, Gourav Choudhury, Harpreet Brar, Ashwani Kumar

Jharkhand: Ishan Kishan (wk/c), Kumar Kushagra, Virat Singh, Robin Minz, Anukul Roy, Pankaj Kumar, Rajandeep Singh, Bal Krishna, Sushant Mishra, Vikash Singh, Amit Kumar

Madhya Pradesh beat Andhra by six wickets in the group opener, and the result of this game would firm up the round 1 standings. Group B includes Mumbai, Hyderabad, Haryana and Rajasthan, and the two groups' leaders will face off in the final on December 18.

Punjab Vs Jharkhand, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League: Live Streaming Info

Where will the Punjab Vs Jharkhand, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League match be telecast and live streamed?

The Punjab Vs Jharkhand, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will also be telecast on the Star Sports 3 TV channel in the country.

Punjab Vs Jharkhand, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League: Squads

Punjab: Vishwanath Singh, Prabhsimran Singh (wk/c), Anmolpreet Singh, Naman Dhir, Salil Arora, Sanvir Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Gourav Choudhury, Harpreet Brar, Ayush Goyal, Ashwani Kumar, Mayank Markande, Nehal Wadhera, Gurnoor Brar, Uday Saharan

Jharkhand: Virat Singh, Utkarsh Singh, Kumar Kushagra (wk/c), Robin Minz, Anukul Roy, Pankaj Kumar, Rajandeep Singh, Bal Krishna, Sushant Mishra, Vikash Singh, Amit Kumar, Ishan Kishan, Saurabh Shekhar

