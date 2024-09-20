Tennis

Roger Federer On Rafael Nadal Retirement: Swiss Great Hopes Spaniard Continues Until 2025

Rafael Nadal last played at the Paris Olympics, where he competed in both singles and doubles, and has since ruled himself out of the US Open and Laver Cup

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal
info_icon

Roger Federer believes it would be "phenomenal" if Rafael Nadal prolonged his career into 2025 but admits it is up to the Spaniard himself to make that choice. (More Tennis News)

Nadal last played at the Paris Olympics, where he competed in both singles and doubles, and has since ruled himself out of the US Open and Laver Cup.

It is still uncertain whether the 22-time grand slam champion will continue to play next season, but his long-time rival Federer would love for him to play on for just a bit longer.

When asked how he felt about Nadal pulling out of the Laver Cup, Federer told dta: "I really hoped he would somehow get a match in the end, but he just said he'd rather not do it, and that he doesn't feel ready.

"But he seems good. I think he just has to decide what to do next, and I think that's what he's going through at the moment. He's done everything for the sport.

"It would be phenomenal if he could go on for another season, but only Rafa himself can answer that. In the end, it might be helpful to make a decision at some point."

Furthermore, the eight-time Wimbledon champion still believes Novak Djokovic is one of the favourites for next year's Australian Open, despite the Serb not picking up a Grand Slam title this season for the first time since 2017.

He said: "Novak, winning the Olympics and playing somewhat, let's say a full season - he didn't bow out because of injuries, he chose to play less, which is normal when you get a bit older.

"I feel like he has chances moving forward. I look forward to Australia, which is the next Slam. I think [Novak is] definitely going to be one of the favourites along with [Jannik] Sinner and [Carlos] Alcaraz."

Djokovic is a 10-time champion in Melbourne but fell to defeat against Jannik Sinner in this year's semi-finals.

His next event will be at the Shanghai Masters, which commences on October 2.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs AUS, 1st ODI: Head Ton Helps Australia Thrash England By Seven Wickets
  2. Namibia Vs United Arab Emirates Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: When, Where To Watch
  3. Australia U-19 Tour Of India 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Matches
  4. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Centurion Ravichandran Ashwin Bats For Going Hard On Chennai Pitch
  5. Canada Vs Oman, ICC CWC League 2 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch CAN Vs OMN Match
Football News
  1. Feyenoord 0-4 Bayer Leverkusen, Champions League: Werkself Earn Crushing Win
  2. Women's Super League: Chelsea Boss Bompastor Wary Of Villa Threat As Opener Approaches
  3. Red Star Belgrade 1-2 Benfica, Champions League: Akturkoglu, Kokcu Earn Visitors Win
  4. AIFF Players Status Committee Issues NOC To Anwar Ali, 'Free' To Represent East Bengal
  5. BFC Vs HFC, ISL 2024-25: Sunil Chhetri Scores Twice In Bengaluru FC's 3-0 Win Over Hyderabad FC
Tennis News
  1. Roger Federer On Rafael Nadal Retirement: Swiss Great Hopes Spaniard Continues Until 2025
  2. Korea Open: Emma Raducanu Beats Yue Yuan With Ease, Enters Quarter-Finals
  3. Naomi Osaka To Kick Off 2025 Season In New Zealand
  4. Laver Cup 2024: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures, Players - All You Need To Know
  5. Davis Cup: AITA Suggests India Ace Sumit Nagal Might Have Deliberately Missed Sweden Clash
Hockey News
  1. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  2. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  3. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  4. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory
  5. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Final: India Embellish Olympic Bronze With Fifth Title

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Accident: 19-Year-Old DU Student Dead As Speeding SUV Crashes Into Guardrail; 4 Friends Injured
  2. On-Duty Rooms, CCTV, Washrooms: Bengal Govt Issues Directives On Security For Healthcare Professionals
  3. Bihar: Parts of Patna, Nalanda Inundated As Rising River Waters Breach Small Dams
  4. India Slams US Court Summons In Pannun Assassination Plot Case
  5. Fish Oil, Beef In Tirupati Laddu: Lab Report Supports Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu's Claim; YSRCP Denies
Entertainment News
  1. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  2. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
  3. The Inevitability of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'
  4. National Award-Winning Choreographer Jani Master Arrested In Sexual Assault Case
  5. Sector 36 Review: Vikrant Massey-Deepak Dobriyal Thriller Lacks Sting And Empathy
US News
  1. US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates For The First Time Since 2020
  2. Iranian Hackers Failed To Target Biden's Campaign From Stolen Trump Data: FBI
  3. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
  4. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
  5. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
World News
  1. US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates For The First Time Since 2020
  2. Israel Strikes Southern Lebanon Amid Hezbollah Leader's Condemnation Of Crossing 'Red Lines'
  3. Sweden Charges Woman With War Crimes For Allegedly Torturing Yazidi Women, And Children In Syria
  4. Green Sahara: An Unusual Shift In Weather Pattern Makes The Impossible Possible | What Does It Mean
  5. Earth To Gain A 'Second Moon'! Mini-Moon Asteroid 2024 PT5 Set For Temporary Orbit | Key Facts
Latest Stories
  1. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: Local Boy Ashwin Shines With A Century - IND (339/6)
  2. Canada Announces New Cap On International Students Amid Immigration Overhaul | Details
  3. Dulip Samaraweera: Sri Lankan Banned From Coaching In Australia For 20 Years
  4. Does India's Election Architecture Have Space For One Nation, One Election?
  5. Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch TKR Vs ABF Match
  6. Sector 36 Review: Vikrant Massey-Deepak Dobriyal Thriller Lacks Sting And Empathy
  7. Horoscope For September 19, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  8. Lebanon Walkie-Talkie Blasts Kill 20; Concern Of Wider Conflict With Israel Rises | What We Know