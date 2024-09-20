National

Day In Pics: September 20, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for September 20, 2024

Pind Daan ritual at Mahabodhi Temple | Photo: PTI

People perform 'pind daan' ritual for their departed ancestors, at Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya.

2/14
iPhone 16 and 16 Pro series sale starts in India
iPhone 16 and 16 Pro series sale starts in India | Photo: PTI

Visitors at an Apple store as iPhone 16 and 16 Pro series sale starts in India, in Bengaluru.

3/14
AV Ramana Dikshitulu speaks to media
AV Ramana Dikshitulu speaks to media | Photo: PTI

Former chief priest of TTD Srivari temple AV Ramana Dikshitulu speaks to the media over alleged use of animal fat in Tirupati Prasadm Ladoos, in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh.

4/14
BJP protest against RAGA
BJP protest against RAGA | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

BJP workers protest against Congress MP and LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, in New Delhi.

5/14
Anganwadi workers protest
Anganwadi workers protest | Photo: PTI

Anganwadi workers stage a protest outside the Collector office, in Solapur, Maharashtra.

6/14
PM Modi at National PM Vishwakarma programme
PM Modi at National PM Vishwakarma programme | Photo: PTI

Prime Miniter Narendra Modi visits an exhibition at the National PM Vishwakarma programme, in Wardha, Maharashtra.

7/14
The Statue of Unity
The 'Statue of Unity' | Photo: PTI

The 'Statue of Unity' at Kevadiya in Narmada district.

8/14
IND vs BAN, 1st Test Match-Day 2: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of Bangladeshs Mushfiqur Rahim
IND vs BAN, 1st Test Match-Day 2: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

India’s Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim on the second day of the first test cricket match between India and Bangladesh, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

9/14
A view of the Kangan Ghat as water level of Ganga river rises
A view of the Kangan Ghat as water level of Ganga river rises | Photo: PTI

A view of the Kangan Ghat submerged in flooded water of the Ganga river, in Patna.

10/14
Water level of Ganga river rises
Water level of Ganga river rises | Photo: PTI

Devotees at a temple waterlogged in flood water after water level of Ganga river rose following heavy rains, in Patna.

11/14
JP Nadda PC on 100 days of govt
JP Nadda PC on 100 days of govt | Photo: PTI/Vijay Verma

Union Minister JP Nadda addresses a press conference on 100 days and achievements of MoHFW, in New Delhi.

12/14
PM Modi at Vishwakarma 2024
PM Modi at Vishwakarma 2024 | Phot: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an exhibition area of the Vishwakarma 2024, in Wardha, Maharashtra.

13/14
Prez Murmu in Ranchi
Prez Murmu in Ranchi | Photo: PTI

President Droupadi Murmu at the centenary celebration of the ICAR-National Institute of Secondary Agriculture (NISA), in Ranchi.

14/14
IND vs BAN, 1st Test Match-Day 2: Akash Deep celebrates after taking the wicket of Bangladeshs Zakir Hasan
IND vs BAN, 1st Test Match-Day 2: Akash Deep celebrates after taking the wicket of Bangladesh's Zakir Hasan | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

India’s Akash Deep celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Bangladesh's Zakir Hasan on the second day of a test cricket match between India and Bangladesh, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

