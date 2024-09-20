International

Middle-East Tension: Hezbollah Fires 140 Rockets At Northern Israel A day After Israeli Airstrike

Hezbollah said it had targeted several sites along the border with Katyusha rockets, including multiple air defence bases as well as the headquarters of an Israeli armoured brigade they said they’d struck for the first time.

Hezbollahs airstrike on Israel
Hezbollah's airstrike on Israel Photo: AP
info_icon

A day after Israel's airstrikes on the southern region of Lebanon as Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah condemned the recent fatal attacks that killed at least 32 people while over 3,000 people were injured, Hezbollah in retaliation pounded northern Israel with 140 rockets on Friday.

Following the retaliation, Hezbollah said it had targeted several sites along the border with Katyusha rockets, including multiple air defence bases as well as the headquarters of an Israeli armoured brigade they said they’d struck for the first time.

Ambulance arrives at the scene after explosion. - Screengrab from AP
Hezbollah Men Among 12 Dead, Thousands Injured As Handheld Pagers Explode In Lebanon, Syria

BY Harshita Das

According to the Israeli military, the rockets came in three waves Friday afternoon targeting sites along the ravaged border with Lebanon.

Israel on Thursday launched significant air strikes on the southern region of the country as Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah condemned the recent fatal attacks that killed at least 32 people while over 3,000 people were injured.

However, there have been reports of Hezbollah's retaliation along the border as well. Israel, according to the Associated Press, has claimed to have lost two soldiers during the exchange of strikes.

Footage was run by local media of the reported drone impact on a road in the town of Mazra’a in the Western Galilee, near Nahariya. - X/@N12News
Hezbollah Drone Attack In Northern Israel Injures 6; Two Get Acute Anxiety Attacks

BY Outlook Web Desk

Pager and walkie-talkie explosions in Lebanon

Israel's airstrikes came just within a day since the death of at least 20 people in multiple walkie-talkie explosions at several locations including a funeral site in Lebanon on Wednesday which itself took place within 24 hours since another deadly 'pager attacklo' that killed at least 12 people in Lenanon while thousands of others were injured as well.

As per reports, multiple walkie-talkies reportedly exploded in Beirut during the funeral for Hezbollah members and a child killed by exploding pagers yesterday.

On Tuesday, Hezbollah and the Lebanese government blamed Israel for what appeared to be a sophisticated remote attack that further intensified the simmering conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SL Vs NZ: Is It A Bird? Is It A Plane? It's Southee - Watch Kiwi Captain's Superman-Style Catch
  2. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Hosts Dominate First Two Days, Lead Tigers By 308 Runs - Stumps
  3. PAK Vs ENG: Pakistan Cricket Board Makes One Change To The Three-Match Series - Check Revised Schedule
  4. Saint Lucia Kings Vs Barbados Royals Live Streaming, CPL 2024: When, Where To Watch
  5. India Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 2: Indian Bowling Unit Dismantles Bangladeshi Batting Line-Up
Football News
  1. Punjab FC Vs Odisha FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: The Shers Go Unchanged Against Kalinga Warriors In New Delhi
  2. Jamshedpur FC Vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch JFC Vs MCFC On TV And Online
  3. Juventus Vs Napoli, Serie A Preview: Antonio Conte Eager For Upcoming Clash
  4. UEFA Champions League: Bayer Leverkusen Dominates Feyenoord, But Xabi Alonso Says It Was Hard-Fought
  5. Atalanta Vs Arsenal: Mikel Arteta Praises David Raya's Heroics But Craves More After Draw
Tennis News
  1. Roger Federer On Rafael Nadal Retirement: Swiss Great Hopes Spaniard Continues Until 2025
  2. Korea Open: Emma Raducanu Beats Yue Yuan With Ease, Enters Quarter-Finals
  3. Naomi Osaka To Kick Off 2025 Season In New Zealand
  4. Laver Cup 2024: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures, Players - All You Need To Know
  5. Davis Cup: AITA Suggests India Ace Sumit Nagal Might Have Deliberately Missed Sweden Clash
Hockey News
  1. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  2. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  3. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  4. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory
  5. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Final: India Embellish Olympic Bronze With Fifth Title

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Unconstitutional': Bombay HC Strikes Down Amended IT Rules Allowing Fact-Checking Unit For Social Media Content
  2. ‘We Want End Of Naxalism In Bastar’: Naxal Attack Survivors Call For Peace
  3. The Maoist Insurgency | What You Need To Know
  4. Parts Of Bengal Face Worst Flood Since 2009
  5. Tirupati Laddu Row Reaches SC, Nadda Seeks Report; 'Time For Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board', Says Pawan Kalyan
Entertainment News
  1. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  2. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  3. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
  4. The Inevitability of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'
  5. National Award-Winning Choreographer Jani Master Arrested In Sexual Assault Case
US News
  1. US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates For The First Time Since 2020
  2. Iranian Hackers Failed To Target Biden's Campaign From Stolen Trump Data: FBI
  3. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
  4. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
  5. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
World News
  1. Central Europe's Floods
  2. Hezbollah Chief's 'Bury Phones' Plea Was Israel's Opportunity | Pager Plan Decoded
  3. EU Pledges Billions In Aid For Flood-Stricken Central Europe
  4. Mpox Outbreak: Gold Mining Town New Epicentre In Congo; India's Kerala Traces Infected Man's Recent Contacts
  5. Tensions Rage As Israel, Hezbollah Continue Exchanging Strikes | The Latest
Latest Stories
  1. Arsenal 0-0 Atalanta: David Raya's Stunning Double Save Rescues Gunners | Watch
  2. Shohei Ohtani Creates Baseball History With 50 Steals And 50 Home Runs In An MLB Season
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 20, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  4. RG Kar Rape & Murder: Medics Withdraw Protests Partially, Bengal Govt Issues Directives | Top Updates
  5. 'Pakistan's Balle Balle': PM Modi Attacks Cong-NC Alliance After Pak Minister Comments On Article 370
  6. Tensions Rage As Israel, Hezbollah Continue Exchanging Strikes | The Latest
  7. Mpox Outbreak: Gold Mining Town New Epicentre In Congo; India's Kerala Traces Infected Man's Recent Contacts
  8. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Hosts Dominate First Two Days, Lead Tigers By 308 Runs - Stumps