Middle-East Tension: Hezbollah Fires 140 Rockets At Northern Israel A day After Israeli Airstrike

A day after Israel's airstrikes on the southern region of Lebanon as Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah condemned the recent fatal attacks that killed at least 32 people while over 3,000 people were injured, Hezbollah in retaliation pounded northern Israel with 140 rockets on Friday.
Following the retaliation, Hezbollah said it had targeted several sites along the border with Katyusha rockets, including multiple air defence bases as well as the headquarters of an Israeli armoured brigade they said they’d struck for the first time.
According to the Israeli military, the rockets came in three waves Friday afternoon targeting sites along the ravaged border with Lebanon.
However, there have been reports of Hezbollah's retaliation along the border as well. Israel, according to the Associated Press, has claimed to have lost two soldiers during the exchange of strikes.
Pager and walkie-talkie explosions in Lebanon
Israel's airstrikes came just within a day since the death of at least 20 people in multiple walkie-talkie explosions at several locations including a funeral site in Lebanon on Wednesday which itself took place within 24 hours since another deadly 'pager attacklo' that killed at least 12 people in Lenanon while thousands of others were injured as well.
As per reports, multiple walkie-talkies reportedly exploded in Beirut during the funeral for Hezbollah members and a child killed by exploding pagers yesterday.
On Tuesday, Hezbollah and the Lebanese government blamed Israel for what appeared to be a sophisticated remote attack that further intensified the simmering conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.