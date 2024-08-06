Hezbollah Drone Attack In Northern Israel Injures 6; Two Get Acute Anxiety Attacks

At least six people have been hospitalised following a Hezbollah drone attack on northern Israel on Monday, officials cited in local reports said, adding that two of those affected "suffered acute anxiety attacks."
According to a Reuters report, Lebanon's armed group Hezbollah launched a series of drone and rocket attacks into northern Israel on Tuesday but warned that its much-anticipated retaliation for Israel's killing of a top commander - Fuad Shukr - last week was yet to come.
Hezbollah said it launched a swarm of attack drones at two military sites near Acre in northern Israel, and also attacked an Israeli military vehicle in another location.
Two drones are said to have entered in the latest apparent Hezbollah attack, one of which was intercepted, according to a Times of Israel report.
Footage was run by local media of the reported drone impact on a road in the town of Mazra’a in the Western Galilee, near Nahariya.
An eyewitness to the drone crash on a road in the northern town of Mazra’a says he “miraculously survived” the explosion since he lay down on the road, saving him from flying shrapnel that injured several others, including one critically.
Meanwhile, Israeli airstrike on a village in the Lebanon's south killed four people, the country's Health Ministry said Tuesday. It was not immediately clear if the dead were civilians or militants.
The Lebanese militant group Hezbollah on Monday had also said it launched a drone attack on northern Israel that the Israeli military said wounded two Israeli troops.
Israel and Hezbollah have exchanged near-daily strikes for the past 10 months during former's war on Gaza. The Israel-Hamas war is running th risk of becoming a wider regional conflict after the killings of a senior Hezbollah commander in Lebanon and Hamas' top political leader in Iran.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told his Cabinet over the weekend that Israel is already in a “multi-front war” with Iran and its proxies.