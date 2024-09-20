Mohammedan SC Vs FC Goa, ISL 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch MSC Vs FCG On TV And Online

A defeat at the hands of Jamshedpur FC in their previous ISL 2024/25 encounter, FC Goa are set to lock horns against Mohammedan SC in this enticing clash on Saturday, September 21. These two will clash at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. (More Football News)
Mohammedan SC are playing in their first ISL campaign but the Bengal club could spring a surprise especially against The Gaurs, who have been dealt a blow in their opening game.
The former ISL winners finished third last season and will be ready to a place further by starting off with a victory against Mohammedan SC on Saturday.
Squads:
Mohammedan SC Full Squad List: Bhaskar Roy, Nikhil Deka, Padam Chettri, Subhajit Bhattacharjee, Gaurav Bora, Joe Zoherliana, Joseph Adjei, Mohammed Irshad Thaivalappil, Mohammed Jasim Paravakkal, Sajad Hussain Parray, Samad Ali Mallick, Vanlalzuidika Chhakchhuak, Zodingliana Adinga Ralte, Rochharzela, Alexis Nahuel Gomez, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Angousana Luwang Wahengbam, Bikash Singh Sagolsem, Jeremy Laldinpuia, Lalremsanga Fanai, Makan Winkle Chothe, Mirjalol Kasimov, Lalrinfela Khiangte, Carlos Henrique Franca Freires, Cesar Lobi Manzoki, Robinson Singh Soraisam
FC Goa Full Squad List: Arshdeep Singh, Lara Sharma, Laxmikant Kattimani, Hrithik Tiwari, Sandesh Jhingan, Odei Onaindia, Muhammad Hamad, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Jay Gupta, Aakash Sangwan, Seriton Fernandes, Leander D’Cunha, Carl McHugh, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Sahil Tavora, Rowllin Borges, Muhammad Nemil, Brison Fernandes, Boris Singh, Borja Herrera, Dejan Drazic, Iker Guarrotxena, Mohammad Yasir, Udanta Singh, Armando Sadiku, Devendra Murgaokar
Mohammedan SC Vs FC Goa, ISL 2024-25 Live Streaming Details
When is the Mohammedan SC Vs FC Goa, Indian Super League 2024-25 match?
Mohammedan SC Vs FC Goa in this Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 clash will take place on Saturday, September 21, at the JRD Tata Sports Complex at 7:30pm IST.
Where to watch Mohammedan SC Vs FC Goa, Indian Super League 2024-25 match?
The ISL 2024-25 match between Mohammedan SC Vs FC Goa will be televised live on the Sports 18 network in India. One can also stream the ISL game on the JioCinema app and website.