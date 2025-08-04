Record-appearance Maker Gemma Bonner Extends Liverpool Contract

Liverpool have announced the extension of defender Gemma Bonner’s contract.
The length of the 34-year-old’s new contract has not been disclosed as she enters her 10th season with the Reds.
Bonner is already the club’s record appearance maker, representing Liverpool 177 times across two spells.
During her first stint, Bonner captained the Reds to back-to-back titles in 2013 and 2014 before leaving for Manchester City in 2018.
Bonner, who rejoined Liverpool in 2023, told the club website: “It was very easy.
“I think once I knew that the club wanted to extend, for me it was a no-brainer, and I'm excited for what the future holds here.
“The club is obviously going through a bit of a transition process, but I think [a big factor is] knowing there's processes in place and the ambition is to get back and compete for trophies.
“I think already in the second half of last season there was progression and standards. I think that's something that Liverpool is known for in terms of the winning mentality and, being here, that is something I'm always striving to bring to the club.”