Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya blocked a penalty with a full-stretch dive to his right and then got up in time to dive again, this time to his left, to stop the rebound to help his team split points in their UEFA Champions League opener against Europa League champions Atalanta on Thursday. (More Football News)
It was the 51st minute in the game with score locked at 0-0 when Atalanta were awarded a penalty. The spot kick was taken by Mateo Retegui who was denied first the penalty and then the rebound through a header by the Spanish goalkeeper.
The save was celebrated by the Gunners as if they had scored the winner as Raya, who let out a big roar after the spectacular double save, was mobbed by his teammates once they ball moved out of bounds. The score remained 0-0 for the full duration of the match as both teams got one point each.
Raya felt he was lucky first but then unlucky and ultimately quick enough to make a save. “I was lucky to go the right way and save it,” Raya said. “I was unlucky to put the rebound straight to him but I was quick enough to get up and save the rebound. It is fantastic to be able to keep the clean sheet and to help the team at least get a point.”
Both Arsenal and Atalanta coaches were left in awe of the double save with Mikel Arteta saying the two blocks were the best he had ever seen. "I witnessed two of the best saves I've ever seen in my career from David in that moment," Arteta said.
"He's a cat. The first save is good but the rebound is unbelievable. The goalkeeper has been crucial," the Italian coach said.
The Spaniard had made a similar scrambling save on the goal line in the Premier League this season against Aston Villa to deny Ollie Watkins in a 2-0 win by Arsenal.