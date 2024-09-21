Afghanistan Vs South Africa Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AFG Vs RSA 3rd ODI Match

Afghanistan created history on Friday, September 20 by claiming their first-ever ODI series victory against a full Test playing nation, defeating South Africa by by 177 runs in the second ODI to win the series with one game to go. (More Cricket News)
Earlier, Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and elected to bat in the second ODI against an inexperienced South Africa on Friday.
Afghanistan made just one change from its dominant six-wicket win in the first game of the three-match series and brought in batter Ikram Alikhil in place of allrounder Gulbadin Naib.
Temba Bavuma recovered from illness and returned to lead an understrength South Africa, which got bowled out for 106 in the first match and lost seven wickets for the first time in an ODI inside the first 10 overs.
Led by a powerful century by Rahmanullah Gurbaz (105), Afghanistan posted 311/4 in 50 overs. In reply, the Proteas could only muster 134 as none of their lower order could muster a fightback as the Atlans won their first-ever ODI series.
Afghanistan Vs South Africa ODI Squads:
Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmat Shah (vc), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ikram Alikhil (wk), Abdul Malik, Riaz Hassan, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Bilal Sami, Naveed Zadran and Farid Ahmad Malik.
South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Ottneil Baartman, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Nqabayomzi Peter, Andile Simelane, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams.
When is the 2nd Afghanistan vs South Africa ODI?
The third and final ODI between Afghanistan and South Africa will be played on September 22, Sunday at 5:30 PM IST at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
Where to watch the AFG vs RSA ODI series in India?
The Afghanistan vs South Africa ODI series 2024 will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.
(With AP inputs)