The 5 Best 1000 Watts Mixer Grinder in India (2024)

Our Top Picks
Best Overall: The stands out with its powerful 1000W motor, durable stainless steel jars, and efficient super extractor for complete extraction of juices, making it an ideal choice for versatile kitchen tasks.
Best Budget: The offers value for money with its heavy-duty 1000W motor, sturdy stainless steel finish body, and multiple jars for varied grinding needs, catering to budget-conscious consumers without compromising on performance.
When it comes to equipping the modern kitchen, a mixer grinder is indispensable, revolutionising the way we prepare our meals. Owning the becomes a necessity rather than a luxury where spices are integral to every dish in our country. And among the plethora of options available, one category stands out: the 1000-watt mixer grinder.
With its robust motor and enhanced power, a 1000-watt mixer grinder promises exceptional performance compared to its counterpart, ensuring smooth and efficient grinding of even the toughest ingredients. From grinding spices to blending batters, its higher wattage translates to quicker results, making it a favourite among households seeking convenience without compromising on quality.
Understanding the significance of choosing the best mixer grinder, especially in a market flooded with options, can be overwhelming. That's why we've taken the guesswork out of the equation. We've meticulously researched and evaluated the top contenders with a focus on the 1000-watt category. Rest assured, we've curated a list of the best 1000 watt mixer grinders in India for you, ensuring that your kitchen experiences nothing short of excellence.
Factors essential for consider when making a purchase for 1000 watt mixer grinder
Build Quality: Look for a mixer grinder with a sturdy build, preferably made of high-quality materials like stainless steel or durable plastic, ensuring longevity and reliability.
Motor Power and Efficiency: Since you're specifically looking for a 1000 watt mixer grinder, ensure that the motor is powerful enough to handle heavy-duty grinding tasks efficiently. A higher wattage typically means better performance, especially for tough ingredients.
Speed Settings: Opt for a mixer grinder with multiple speed settings to have better control over the grinding process. This allows you to adjust the speed according to the ingredients being processed, ensuring optimal results.
Jar Capacities and Types: Consider the number and size of jars included with the mixer grinder. Different jar sizes cater to various quantities of ingredients. Also, check if the jars are made of high-quality materials and come with tight-fitting lids to prevent spillage.
Safety Features: Look for safety features like overload protection and locking mechanisms to prevent accidents and damage to the appliance. These features ensure the mixer grinder operates safely even during heavy use.
Ease of Cleaning and Maintenance: Choose a mixer grinder that is easy to clean and maintain, with detachable parts that are dishwasher safe or can be easily cleaned with water and mild detergent.
How we chose them for you
Comparative Analysis: We conducted a comparative analysis of features, specifications, and pricing of various 1000 watt mixer grinders to identify the best options available in terms of value for money and performance.
User-Friendly Design: We looked for mixer grinders with user-friendly design features such as easy-to-clean jars, intuitive controls, and ergonomic handles to enhance usability and convenience.
Brand Reputation and Warranty: We took into account the reputation of the brands behind the mixer grinders, considering factors like reliability, customer service, and warranty offerings. Only products from reputable brands with a proven track record made it to our list.
Customer Feedback: We carefully studied customer reviews and feedback on online platforms and forums to understand real-world experiences with different mixer grinder models. This helped us gauge user satisfaction and identify any recurring issues.
Value for Money: Lastly, we assessed the overall value proposition of each mixer grinder, balancing performance, features, build quality, and price to ensure that you get the best bang for your buck.
Below is a list of best 1000 watt mixer grinders in India along with their price
The Philips HL7703/00 1000 Watt Mixer Grinder with its powerful motor and robust jar design ensures efficient grinding of even the toughest ingredients. With three-speed control and a pulse function, it provides flexibility in grinding operations. The leak-proof jars come with a secure locking mechanism for added safety. Its ergonomic grip handles offer comfortable handling, while the unbreakable polycarbonate blender jar ensures durability. The mixer grinder's compact design and easy-to-operate switch knobs make it user-friendly. Backed by a 5-year motor warranty and 2-year product warranty, it offers reliability and peace of mind. Experience seamless grinding performance with this high-quality mixer grinder.
Specifications:
Price: 6,499 (MRP 8,595 24% Off)
Brand: Philips
Power: 1000 Watts
Motor Warranty: 5 Years
Product Warranty: 2 Years
Speed Control: 3 Speeds + Pulse
Jars: 4 Stainless Steel, 1 Blender
Material: Plastic, Stainless Steel, Polycarbonate
Dimensions: 48D x 26W x 39H cm
Weight: 5100 grams
Voltage: 240V
Revolution: 22,000 rpm
Pros
Cons
Efficient grinding
Noise is little high
Comfortable grip handles
Jar handles can be a little weak and flimsy
Durable construction
Leak-proof jars
Secure locking mechanism
Powerful motor
User’s Review: Grinds anything in 90 seconds and easy to operate switch knobs help to move to different speed levels in a jiffy. The mixer jar handles have been designed to provide better grip and comfort. It has a firm grip on the bottom which is perfect too. Definitely recommend you buy it, I'm really satisfied with the product.
Why it's worth buying: With a 4.2-star rating on Amazon, this Philips mixer grinder showcases its worth buying for its efficient grinding and user-friendly design. Philips' reliability further reinforces its value, making it a worthwhile investment for any kitchen.
The Bosch TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder MGM8842MIN brings innovation to your kitchen with its unique features and superior performance. Equipped with Stone Pounding Technology, its PoundingBlade replicates the traditional pounding effect on dry ingredients, preserving their authentic texture and taste. Active Flow Breaker ensures fluffier batters by evenly distributing ingredients during wet grinding. Its MaxxJuice Extractor delivers higher juice extraction for creamier smoothies. With sturdy lid-locks and strong suction feet, it offers hands-free operation and maximum stability. The chrome finish adds elegance to your kitchen, while high-quality stainless steel jars ensure excellent grinding performance.
Specifications:
Price: 6,399 (
MRP 10,59040% Off)
Brand: Bosch
Model: TrueMixx Pro MGM8842MIN
Wattage: 1000W
Jars: 4 (1.4L capacity)
Colour: Black
Material: ABS, Stainless Steel
Controls: Plastic
Dishwasher Safe: Yes
Voltage: 240V
Pros
Cons
Hands-free operation with lid-locks
Cleaning can get difficult
High-performance stainless steel blades
Lock mechanism lacks effectiveness
Sturdy suction feet provides stability
Grinds efficiently
Premium and durable quality
Superior juice extraction
Authentic texture preservation
User’s Review: All 3 jars are designed with perfection. Grinding time is very less and it grinds everything equally and perfectly. There are no "half grinded and half settled in bottom" problems. No need to hold the jar with our tremendous force. They have given 4 locks in all lids. So it holds tightly. The mixer is having a normal noise and it doesn't irritate. It's smooth. The knob and the body of the mixer feels premium.
Why it's worth buying: With over 14,000 ratings averaging 4.3 stars on Amazon, this mixer grinder proves its worth with reliable performance and customer satisfaction, making it a trusted choice for your kitchen needs.
The Prestige Endura 1000W Mixer Grinder is a powerhouse in the kitchen, featuring an ultra-powerful 1000W motor with pure copper winding for heavy-duty grinding tasks. Its stunning stainless-steel finish adds durability and style to your kitchen. The mixer grinder comes with a range of jars, including a polycarbonate juice extractor jar for all your juicing needs and a multi-utility jar for versatile functionality. With 7 super-efficient blades made of high-quality stainless steel, it ensures superior grinding performance. Sturdy handles make handling this mixer grinder a breeze, while its compact design saves space on your countertop.
Specifications:
Price: 6,780 (
MRP 10,99538% Off)
Brand: Prestige
Power: 1000W
Material: Stainless Steel
Capacity: 1.5L
Controls: Knob Control
Weight: 2500g
Speeds: 3
Voltage: 230V
Pros
Cons
Durable stainless steel construction
Post are little small
Versatile multi-utility jar
Noisy operation
Superior grinding with 7 blades
Convenient handle design
Stylish black and silver finish
Ergonomic handles
User’s Review: This product is worth the money. It has 6 different attachments for various purposes which can be used in daily cooking. The manual is detailed to enlighten the customer and the product is so smooth and good that one would not want any other mixer after using this.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its powerful motor and durable construction. Amazon's Choice with 300+ recent purchases.
The Maharaja Whiteline Ultramax HD Mixer Grinder is engineered to perfection, featuring a powerful 1000W copper motor for effortless grinding of even the toughest ingredients. With superior cooling technology, it ensures lasting operation and less overheating, making it ideal for extended use. This mixer grinder comes with three heavy-duty stainless steel jars, including a liquidising jar, dry grinding jar, and chutney grinding jar, catering to various grinding needs from wet to dry. Its food-grade safe body ensures the quality of your food remains uncompromised, while unique jar flow breakers ensure thorough grinding for fine pastes and batters. Get convenience and efficiency with the Maharaja, a reliable kitchen appliance brand!
Specifications:
Price: 4,649 (
MRP 7,69940% Off)
Brand: Maharaja
Power: 1000W
Material: Plastic, Stainless Steel
Controls: Knob Control
Speeds: 3
Voltage: 220V
Jars: 3 Stainless Steel
Capacity: 1.5L, 1L, 0.4L
Warranty: 5 years (motor)
Pros
Cons
Superior cooling technology
Larger jar gets stuck and the lock does not fit properly at times
Food-grade safe material
Initial burning smell
Stable operation with vacuum feet
Strong and robust motor
Reliable grinder results
Impressive performance
User’s Review: My family has 3 mixers including this as the latest purchase, the other two being different brands. This Maharaja 1000w has amazed my wife because what the other two mixers take about 20 minutes to grind this does in just 10 minutes. Excellent quality too. Would recommend it to anyone.
Why it's worth buying: With 54% of users giving it a 5-star rating on Amazon, it's a reliable choice for efficient grinding and durability.
The Preethi Taurus Plus MG-257 Mixer Grinder is India's No. 1 mixer-grinder brand, boasting a powerful 1000W motor for robust operations. Its stainless steel jars and blades ensure high precision and durability, while the ABS body withstands heavy use. Equipped with a super extractor, it efficiently extracts juices, coconut milk, and tamarind essence. With high-speed operation at up to 19000 RPM, it rapidly chops and grinds ingredients to perfection in just 90 seconds. Safety indicators and vacuum grip with a tripod design ensure safe and stable operation, while large batch grinding and varied jar capacities offer convenience and versatility.
Specifications:
Price: 7,395 (
MRP 9,91425% Off)
Brand: Preethi
Power: 1000W
Jars: 4
Material: Plastic, Metal
Speed: High-speed
Capacity: Varied capacities
Safety: Safety indicator
Design: Vacuum grip, tripod design
Pros
Cons
High-speed operation
Loud noise when using
Durable stainless steel jars
Quality could be improved
Efficient juice extraction
Large batch grinding capability
Stable operation with tripod design
Safety indicator prevents accident
User’s Review: I was looking to buy a 1000 watt mixer grinder and was looking through models like Bosch, Butterfly and was surprised to see Preethi Star which has been recently launched. This was a complete surprise as I never knew 1000 watts were there in Preethi. Immediately picked it up and wow, it is amazing. I like the dual colour look. Grinding speed is exceptional. Yet to use a Super extractor but it looks very good. Overall quality is very nice. Highly recommended.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its high-speed operation and durable stainless steel jars. With a 4.2-star rating on Amazon, it offers efficient performance.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Are 1000 watt mixer grinders energy-efficient?
While 1000 watt mixer grinders provide higher power for quicker grinding, they may consume more electricity compared to lower wattage models. However, their efficiency lies in their ability to complete tasks faster, minimising overall usage time.
How noisy are 1000 watt mixer grinders during operation?
Like most mixer grinders, 1000 watt models can produce some noise during operation due to their powerful motors. However, modern designs often incorporate noise
How do I clean and maintain a 1000 watt mixer grinder?
To clean a 1000 watt mixer grinder, simply detach the jars and wash them with soap and water. Wipe the main unit with a damp cloth, ensuring it is unplugged, and avoid immersing it in water. Regular maintenance includes checking for any loose parts and ensuring proper lubrication of moving components.
How do I troubleshoot common issues in a 1000 watt mixer grinder?
If you encounter common issues such as jammed blades or motor overheating, try cleaning the jars and blades thoroughly, checking for any obstructions, and ensuring proper ventilation to the motor. If problems persist, consult the user manual or contact customer support for assistance.
Is it safe to use a mixer grinder for long durations?
Most 1000 watt mixer grinders come with overload protection features to prevent overheating and motor burnout during prolonged use. However, it is recommended to follow the manufacturer's guidelines regarding usage duration to avoid any potential issues.
In Conclusion
A 1000 watt mixer grinder offers enhanced power and efficiency for a variety of kitchen tasks. With its robust motor and versatile functionality, it simplifies food preparation and saves time in the kitchen. Considering the performance and durability factors of our recommended list, investing in one ensures reliable and efficient grinding experiences for years to come. Upgrade your kitchen with a 1000 watt mixer grinder from our selection today, and streamline your cooking process effortlessly.
Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change