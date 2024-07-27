Paris Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony: India's Tri-Colour Flag, Athletes' Joy And Dreams Take Over River Seine - Watch

Two-time Olympic medallist and four-time Olympian Sharath Kamal were India’s flag bearers at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games Opening ceremony in the floating Parade of Nations. (More Sports News)
The boat travelled six kilometres and the journey was full of colour, joy, happiness and smiles as the athletes looked delighted to be a part of the ceremony.
The Seine River played host to the one-of-its-kind opening ceremony as Paris played host to the biggest sporting events on the planet.
India’s contingent that consisted of 78 athletes as well as the support staff sailed the boat representing the country. Sindhu and Sharat, in traditional Indian outfits, waved the flag, thanking the support from fans.
117 Indian athletes will take part in the 2024 Paris Games, which will include 47 women. India will look to better their best-ever medal tally of seven which was achieved in Tokyo at the heart of France, in Paris.
Some of the renowned athletes who were part of the parade on River Seine included India’s tennis ace Sumit Nagal, badminton star Lakshya Sen. Adding to the list, the legendary Prakash Padukone was also spotted sailing along the river.