Emma Raducanu booked her place in the Korea Open quarter-finals with a straight-sets victory over Yue Yuan. (More Tennis News)
The former US Open champion wrapped up a 6-4 6-3 win in just over two hours in Seoul, where she will play either top seed Daria Kasatkina or Hailey Baptiste.
Yue, who was runner-up in this event 12 months ago, recovered an early break to hold a slender 4-3 lead in the opening set.
However, Raducanu took control with a run of six successive games to draw first blood, before taking control of the second set with a double-break for 3-0.
Yue fought back to 3-2, but saw a break point go begging in the following game as the Briton eventually held to remain in command.
Raducanu had to be patient as her opponent saved five match points to break in game eight, but the world number 70 eventually converted her seventh for victory.
Data Debrief: Raducanu roars into last eight
Raducanu has spoken of how she intends to "thrive in Asia" and she is in a good position to do that after reaching her fifth quarter-final of 2024.
The Briton certainly dominated on the serving front as she hammered 11 aces without reply, while also converting six out of nine break points.