United States

Iranian Hackers Attempt To Interfere 2024 US Elections, Stolen Trump Data Aimed At Biden Campaign: FBI

Federal agencies have revealed that Iranian hackers attempted to interfere with President Joe Biden's campaign by targeting individuals connected to his team with unsolicited emails containing stolen materials from Donald Trump's campaign.

President Joe Biden and Donald Trump
President Joe Biden and Donald Trump Photo: AP
info_icon

Iranian hackers sought to interest President Joe Biden's campaign in information stolen from rival Donald Trump's campaign, sending unsolicited emails to people connected to the Democratic president in an effort to interfere in the 2024 election, the FBI and other federal agencies said Wednesday.

There's no evidence that any of the recipients responded, officials said, preventing the hacked information from surfacing in the final months of the closely contested election.

The hackers sent emails in late June and early July to people who were associated with Biden's campaign before he dropped out. The emails "contained an excerpt taken from stolen, non-public material from former President Trump's campaign as text in the emails," according to a US government statement.

Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained - | Photo: AP
Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details

BY Outlook Web Desk

The announcement is the latest effort to call out what officials say is Iran's brazen, ongoing work to interfere in the 2024 election, including a hack-and-leak campaign that the FBI and other federal agencies linked last month to Tehran. The Justice Department has been preparing charges in that breach, The Associated Press has reported.

The FBI, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency have said the Trump campaign hack and an attempted breach of the Biden-Harris campaign are part of an effort to undermine voters' faith in the election and to stoke discord.

The Trump campaign disclosed on Aug 10 that it had been hacked and said Iranian actors had stolen and distributed sensitive internal documents. At least three news outlets — Politico, The New York Times, and The Washington Post — were leaked confidential material from inside the Trump campaign. So far, each has refused to reveal any details about what it received.

Politico reported that it began receiving emails on July 22 from an anonymous account.

The source — an AOL email account identified only as "Robert" — passed along what appeared to be a research dossier that the campaign had apparently done on the Republican vice presidential nominee, Ohio Sen JD Vance. The document was dated Feb 23, almost five months before Trump selected Vance as his running mate.

Fact-Checking Trump And Harris' Presidential Debate - AP
False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

In a statement, Morgan Finkelstein, a spokesperson for Kamala Harris's campaign, said the campaign has cooperated with law enforcement since learning that people associated with Biden's team were among the recipients of the emails.

"We're not aware of any material being sent directly to the campaign; a few individuals were targeted on their personal emails with what looked like a spam or phishing attempt," Finkelstein said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Afghanistan Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Afghans Claim Maiden Win Over Proteas With One-sided Victory
  2. Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch TKR Vs ABF Match
  3. SL Vs NZ, 1st Test: Mendis Continues Meteoric Rise With Fourth Test Ton Against New Zealand
  4. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test Stats Preview: Approaching Milestones, Records, And Much More
  5. IND Vs BAN: Highest Partnership By Indian Batters For Each Wicket And Other Top Statistics - All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Man City 0-0 Inter: Guardiola's Men Frustrated In Repeat Of 2023 Final
  2. West Ham Vs Chelsea, EPL Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction
  3. Serie A: Roma Announce Former Torino Boss Juric As De Rossi's Successor
  4. Sparta Prague 3-0 Salzburg, Champions League: Hosts End 21-year Wait For UCL Win In Style
  5. Bologna 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk, Champions League: Skorupski Heroics Preserve Point For Rossoblu
Tennis News
  1. Laver Cup 2024: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures, Players - All You Need To Know
  2. Davis Cup: AITA Suggests India Ace Sumit Nagal Might Have Deliberately Missed Sweden Clash
  3. Korea Open: Emma Raducanu Passes Peyton Stearns Test To Enter Round Of 16
  4. Billie Jean King Cup: Emma Raducanu Named In Great Britain Team
  5. Davis Cup: Canada Dump Great Britain Out As Shapovalov, Auger Aliassime Win
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  2. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  3. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Final: India Embellish Olympic Bronze With Fifth Title
  5. Pakistan Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Highlights: PAK Secure Well-Deserved 3rd Place With 5-2 Win Over KOR

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Renegotiating India’s Federal Compact
  2. One Nation, One Election: Advantage Large National Parties
  3. Does India's Election Architecture Have Space For One Nation, One Election?
  4. One Nation, One Election: From Concept To Reality
  5. Who Is Mohana Singh? Know About The First Woman Fighter Pilot In LCA Tejas Fleet
Entertainment News
  1. Sector 36 Review: Vikrant Massey-Deepak Dobriyal Thriller Lacks Sting And Empathy
  2. Vidya Balan Gracefully Captures The Essence Of Legendary Vocalist M.S. Subbulakshmi In Photographic Tribute
  3. How an All-Night Theatre Performance in Kolkata Protested Against the Horrific RG Kar Incident
  4. 76th Primetime Emmy Awards: Anna Sawai, Jessica Gunning, Selena Gomez And Others Dazzle At The Prestigious Event
  5. The Buckingham Murders Review: Kareena Kapoor Is Overburdened In Tedious, Unfocused Police Procedural
US News
  1. Iranian Hackers Attempt To Interfere 2024 US Elections, Stolen Trump Data Aimed At Biden Campaign: FBI
  2. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
  3. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
  4. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
  5. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
World News
  1. Iranian Hackers Attempt To Interfere 2024 US Elections, Stolen Trump Data Aimed At Biden Campaign: FBI
  2. UN General Assembly Widely Supports Palestinian Resolution Demanding Israel End Its Occupation
  3. Walkie Talkies, Home Solar Energy Systems Explode Day After Pager Blasts In Lebanon; 20 Dead, 450 Injured
  4. In Photos: Flood Wreaks Havoc In Central Europe; Rescue Ops Underway
  5. Skygazers' Delight: Supermoon Coincides With Rare Partial Lunar Eclipse
Latest Stories
  1. Who Is Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, What Did He Say On Muslims In India
  2. From Aries To Pisces: How Each Zodiac Sign Values Family And Relationships In Life?
  3. J&K Elections Phase 1: Voting Ends At 24 Seats In First Poll Since 2014; Voter Turnout 58.85%
  4. J&K Poll Players | Altaf Bukhari: Critical Test For The New Party
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 18, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. J&K Poll Players | M Y Tarigami: Holding The Red Fort
  7. Prize Money Parity At Women's T20 World Cup: Check Out ICC's Massive Hike For All Teams
  8. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: Kamindu Mendis' Ton Takes SL To 302/7 At Stumps