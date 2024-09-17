IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners

Asian hockey is not what it used to be. Having only one Asian team in Paris 2024 revealed the state of play. With Pakistan continuing their downward spiral and other continental teams hitting slumps, it has been all about India. (IND Vs CHN Final Highlights | More Hockey News)
A Hulunbuir stop, in one of hockey's backwaters, further accentuated India's prominence in Asian hockey.
On Tuesday, deep inside Chinese Mongolia, the Harmanpreet Singh-led Men in Blue did just about enough to beat a spirited Chinese side. The occasion: the final of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024.
China, making their maiden final appearance, played their part in making the showdown an unforgettable one. Besides keeping a team which had scored 25 goals in six previous games quiet, the hosts also threatened one of the best defensive sides in world hockey with their incisive runs.
In a game of precision and fine margins, technicalities decide the outcome. That's how India found the winner. And headlines would catch a similar vein: A rare Jugraj Singh field goal helps India defend the title.
The fact that it's a rare goal summed up the precarious nature of the encounter. Jugraj, when on turf, assumes the role of main drag-flicker, while Harmanpreet is the one trying to make penalty corners work for the team... meaning that they essentially have the same role when it comes to PCs -- one outlet through which India have registered wins in recent times.
But nowadays, Jugraj hardly gets the game time that he deserves with Harmanpreet ably taking charge of the castle in the opposition halves. A flurry of goals, mostly from penalty corners, in the last few months has given the skipper a room of his own, one littered with goals and medallions.
So, when Jugraj and Harmanpreet linked up inside the Chinese box resulting in the former rather brilliantly breaking the shackles, it showed coach Craig Fulton's fearless approach to the game. The eloquent South African, after a seemingly troubled start to his stint, has given India the bragging rights.
A record-extending fifth title, however, didn't make the eight-time Olympic gold medallists the Asian champions. There's still Asia Cup, and the reigning champions are South Korea, a team India humbled twice in their campaign, 3-1 and 4-1.
That said, the Asian Champions Trophy is as big as the Asia Cup or the Asian Games. Launched in 2011, this annual competition is meant for the best six Asian teams. And India have now won it five times after eight editions.
According to the International Hockey Federation (FIH), this prestigious tournament helps showcase "the talent and competitiveness of top Asian hockey nations" and provides "a platform for intense competition and rivalry."
"The tournament has witnessed thrilling matches, historic moments, and fierce battles between the participating nations, further enhancing the legacy and significance of the Asian Champions Trophy in the field of Asian hockey."
It indeed has! This 'annual' tournament has witnessed the India vs Pakistan rivalry played out more than 10 times, including four finals and one third-place play-off. And there are emerging rivalries too, involving China, Japan and South Korea of course, while Malaysia continue to be the eternal bridesmaids.
After finishing third in the first five editions, Malaysia came mighty close to winning the title in 2023. Up against hosts India in the final of the seventh edition, Malaysia raced to a 3-1 lead inside the half-hour mark but conceded three goals in a space of 11 minutes to lose their maiden final.
As the eighth edition of the Asian Champions Trophy came to a close, here's a look at how the first six editions had played out and the list of winners, courtesy FIH.
1. Inaugural Edition (2011, Ordos, China): The first-ever Asian Champions Trophy took place in Ordos, China. The tournament featured six teams: China, India, Malaysia, Pakistan, South Korea, and Japan. India emerged as the inaugural champions by defeating Pakistan in a thrilling final, claiming the title with a 4-2 victory.
2. Second Edition (2012, Doha, Qatar): The second edition of the Asian Champions Trophy was held in Doha, Qatar. The tournament featured six teams: China, India, Japan, Malaysia, Oman, and Pakistan. Pakistan emerged victorious in a closely contested final against arch-rivals India, winning 5-4 in a penalty shootout to claim the championship.
3. Third Edition (2013, Kakamigahara, Japan): The third edition of the tournament was hosted by Japan in Kakamigahara. The tournament featured the same six teams as the previous edition. Pakistan clinched their second consecutive title by defeating Japan 3-1 in the final.
4. Fourth Edition (2016, Kuantan, Malaysia): After a three-year hiatus, the tournament returned in 2016 in Kuantan, Malaysia. The participating teams included China, India, Japan, Malaysia, Pakistan, and South Korea. India emerged as the champions for the second time, defeating Pakistan 3-2 in a thrilling final match.
5. Fifth Edition (2018, Muscat, Oman): Muscat, Oman, played host to the fifth edition of the Asian Champions Trophy. The tournament featured the six teams including India, Japan, Malaysia, Oman, Pakistan, and South Korea. India and Pakistan were named the joint winners of the tournament.
6. Sixth Edition (2021, Dhaka, Bangladesh): The sixth edition of the Asian Champions Trophy was held in Dhaka, Bangladesh, after a gap of three years. Bangladesh, India, Japan, Pakistan, and South Korea competed for the title. South Korea won the champions for the first time in the tournament history, defeating Japan 4-2 in the shootout.
With the next Asian Cup scheduled for 2025, the Champions Trophy will most likely be held the following year.