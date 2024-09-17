Hockey

PAK 5-2 KOR, Asian Champions Trophy: Pakistan Flatten Korea To Secure Third-Place Finish

Hannan Shahid and Sufyan Khan both scored twice while Rooman hit the net once for Pakistan. For the Koreans, Jungjun Lee and Jihun Yang were the scorers

Pakistan vs Korea going on at the Asian Champions Trophy 2024.
Pakistan mounted a superb comeback after trailing 0-1 at half-time to notch up a 5-2 victory against Korea and secure a third-place finish at the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 on Tuesday. (Highlights | More Hockey News)

After a goalless first quarter, Korea struck just 36 seconds into the second quarter with Jungjun Lee finding the net due to a mistake from Pakistan goalkeeper Abdullah Ishtiyaq Khan. The goal remained the difference between the two teams till the half-time.

China National Hockey Team. - X | Asian Hockey Federation
Who Is Wang Caiyu? The Great Wall Of China At Asian Champions Trophy 2024

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The first 30 minutes were filled with good back and forth between the two sides but the next 30 minutes were dominated completely by the Men In Green.

Sufyan Khan hit the equaliser for Pakistan in the 38th minute after converting the sixth penalty corner that the team got. Just seconds later, Shahid pushed Pakistan ahead with another goal. Jihun Yang converted a penalty corner soon to level scores again but Pakistan got the lead once more by the end of the third quarter.

Rooman struck the net just before the teams headed for the final break and Pakistan were 3-2 up by the end of the third quarter.

Sufyan and Shahid both scored once more in the final quarter to leave Koreans in disarray and help Pakistan finish third in the tournament.

