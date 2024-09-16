Who Is Wang Caiyu? The Great Wall Of China At Asian Champions Trophy 2024

Wang Caiyu, the China men's hockey team goalkeeper put on a scintillating show against Pakistan in the first semi-final of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 to help the hosts qualify for their first-ever final. (More Hockey News)
Caiyu made his senior debut in 2017, and has represented China in eight major competitions, including the men’s hockey World Cup in 2018 and the Asian Champions Trophy in 2023.
The youngster displayed goalkeeping masterclass in the shoot-out, saving all four of Pakistan’s attempts after the match was drawn 1-1 in regulation time.
The hosts eventually won the shoot-out 2-0, and will now face India in the final on Tuesday, September 17.
Wang has been outstanding between the sticks throughout the tournament and has also managed to save a few brilliant shots on goal.
The 2024 Asian Champions Trophy has seen some fine performances from the goalkeepers and with respect to India, there has been the passing of the baton, with each brick placed to perfection.
Krishnan Bahadur Pathak, a junior Hockey World Cup winner, with a good six years of national team experience has taken over from the legendary Sreejesh.