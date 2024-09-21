Football

SAFF U17 Championship 2024: Sumit Sharma's Header Helps India Beat Bangladesh 1-0

India stepped up on the gas in the last 20 minutes and looked desperate to avoid a situation where they may have to return to the dressing room with only one point in the pocket

India vs Bangladesh in SAFF U17 Championship match.
Defending champions India made a winning start to their SAFF U17 Championship campaign as they defeated Bangladesh by a solitary goal in a Group A match at the Changlimithang Stadium on Friday. (More Football News)

After struggling to breach a determined Bangladesh defence for most of the match despite complete dominance over the proceedings, defender Sumit Sharma made all the difference with a deft header in the 90+1 minute that hit the pitch before entering the net.

Substitute Manbhakupar Malngiang, who was pushed in by head coach Ishfaq Ahmed in the 78th minute, did the initial spadework as his measured cross into the box from the right caught a host of Bangladesh defenders on the wrong foot.

While the only goal of the match fetched the Blue Colts three points in a three-team group, they would certainly not feel satisfied with the narrow margin of victory.

Given their near-complete control over the 90+5 minute match, India could have been the runaway winners. But the grit of the Bangladesh defenders, mixed with the generous amount of luck they enjoyed, left the Indian attackers frustrated for the rest of the period.

Malngiang's cross, which resulted in the goal, was only one of the many that tormented the Bangladesh defence time and again in both halves.

India's two wing backs Renin Singh Chingtham and Yaipharemba Chingakham overlapped with unfailing regularity, and the two wingers, Vishal Yadav and Samson Ahongshangbam, were equally aggressive in their approach that kept the Bangladesh defence on their toes.

India stepped up on the gas in the last 20 minutes and looked desperate to avoid a situation where they may have to return to the dressing room with only one point in the pocket.

During this period, a long-ranger by Samson shook the crosspiece, and a header from Yaipharemba missed the target by a whisker. Bangladesh's defence withstood the storm, but the last-ditch effort by Sumit Sharma forced them to surrender all three points.

