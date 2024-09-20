What's Hot

The Best Carpet Cleaners for 2024
Best Carpet Cleaners Photo: Amazon


For many, a carpet cleaner is a bulky machine that’s more hassle than help. But the reality is far different! A quality carpet cleaner can be your best friend in maintaining a fresh, inviting home. With kids, pets, and daily life, carpets endure a lot of wear and tear. That's why investing in the best carpet cleaner is essential.

These powerful machines tackle tough stains and dirt, reviving your carpets and extending their lifespan. They improve indoor air quality by removing allergens trapped in your flooring, promoting a healthier living environment.

If you have been thinking about getting a good carpet cleaner then this is the perfect time. We’ve carefully narrowed down the best carpet cleaners that deliver outstanding performance, ensuring your floors are as clean as they can be.

Our Top Picks

  • Best Overall: The Rug Doctor Pet TruDeep Carpet Cleaner stands out as the best carpet cleaner with its 30% more suction power, dual brush cross-action technology, and CRI Platinum rating, ensuring superior cleaning performance on carpets and upholstery.

  • Best Budget: The Eureka Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner offers great value with a large 50.7 oz clean water tank, effective stain removal capabilities, and a lightweight design for easy maneuverability.

Things to consider when looking for a high quality carpet cleaner

  • Suction Power: Strong suction ensures deep cleaning and faster drying times.

  • Tank Capacity: A larger tank reduces the need for frequent refills, making cleaning more efficient.

  • Weight and Portability: Lightweight and portable models are easier to maneuver around the house.

  • Cleaning Brushes: Rotating brushes or specialized attachments help tackle tough stains and high-traffic areas.

  • Drying Time: Look for models with fast-drying features to avoid long wait times before using the carpet.

  • Ease of Use: Consider user-friendly controls, easy assembly, and manageable storage.

  • Noise Level: Some cleaners can be loud; opt for quieter models if noise is a concern.

  • Cleaning Solutions: Check if the cleaner requires special solutions or if you can use your preferred brand.

  • Versatility: A good carpet cleaner should work on various surfaces, including rugs, upholstery, and stairs.

  • Warranty and Durability: A solid warranty and durable build ensure long-lasting performance.

How we shortlisted them for you

  • Performance evolution: We evaluated each cleaner's factors such as suction power, stain removal ability, and overall cleaning effectiveness.

  • User Reviews: We analyzed thousands of customer reviews to understand real-life experiences and satisfaction levels.

  • Innovative Features: We selected cleaners with advanced features like quick drying, self-cleaning brushes, or smart technology.

  • Value for Money: Each recommendation balances price with performance to ensure you’re getting the best deal for your budget.

  • Brand Reputation: We considered trusted brands known for producing high-quality, reliable carpet cleaners.

Below is a comprehensive list of the best carpet cleaners for you make an informed decision

1. Tineco CARPET ONE PRO Smart Carpet Cleaner Machine

Tineco CARPET ONE PRO Smart Carpet Cleaner Machine
Best Carpet Cleaners Photo: Amazon
info_icon

The Tineco CARPET ONE PRO Smart Carpet Cleaner will smartly handle all your carpet cleaning needs. Equipped with 130 AW suction, it effectively removes stains and odors, leaving no water residue. The built-in iLoop Sensor adjusts water flow and suction power based on the mess, while the LCD display provides real-time guidance.

With heated wash technology maintaining water at 104°F, stains will come out faster, and carpets will feel refreshed. The powerful drying mode speeds up the process using 167°F hot air. Plus, its compact design, removable tanks, and spot cleaner tool make it perfect for upholstery and stairs. With voice prompts and app connectivity, this smart carpet cleaner takes the hassle out of cleaning!

Specifications

  • Price: $399.00

  • Brand: Tineco

  • Suction Power: 130 AW

  • Display Type: LCD

  • Heat Technology: Heated wash

  • Drying Mode: Hot air

  • Cleaning Tool: Spot cleaner

  • Tank Type: Removable

Pros

  • Highly effective on tough stains

  • Easy to use and manoeuvre

  • Compact design for storage convenience

  • Voice prompts enhance user experience

ons

  • Can be heavy for some users

  • Limited tank capacity may need frequent refills

User Feedback: I’ve used a handful of different carpet cleaners in the past and this one was definitely worth the money. The auto cleaning function works great and tells you how dirty the carpet is as you clean. The drying function is easy to use as it tells you digitally how dry the carpet is with each pass.

2. BISSELL Little Green HydroSteam Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet

BISSELL Little Green HydroSteam Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet
Best Carpet Cleaners Photo: Amazon
info_icon

Transform your cleaning routine with the BISSELL Little Green HydroSteam Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner. Thanks to innovative HydroSteam Technology, it will tackle tough, oily stains with up to 50% better cleaning performance. This versatile cleaner is perfect for carpets, upholstery, auto interiors, and even sneakers.

With three cleaning modes, including SteamWash for sticky messes and Wash for pet accidents, it addresses every challenge you face. Plus, it dries upholstery in about 25 minutes, so you can enjoy clean spaces sooner. The dual-tank system makes it easy to fill and empty, while the included BISSELL PET PRO OXY formula ensures permanent stain removal. Each purchase helps support the BISSELL Pet Foundation, so you’ll be making a difference for pets in need!

Specifications

  • Price: $229.95

  • Brand: BISSELL

  • Cleaning Modes: SteamWash, Steam, Wash

  • Tank Capacity: 64 oz

  • Drying Time: 25 minutes

  • Weight: Lightweight design

  • Warranty: 3 years

  • Color: Black and copper

Pros

  • Highly effective on tough stains

  • Versatile for multiple surfaces

  • Easy to maneuver and use

  • Fast drying for quick results

  • Compact design for easy storage

Cons

  • May require frequent refills

  • Not suitable for large areas

  • Can struggle with extremely set-in stains

User feedback: I used it to clean an entire sofa, and it did an amazing job. The cleaner has a wide spray and is powerful enough to extract all the water, leaving the sofa spotless thoroughly. I’m very pleased with this product, especially because it’s compact and takes up very little space in the closet.

3. EUREKA Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner

EUREKA Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner
Best Carpet Cleaners Photo: Amazon
info_icon

Tackling stubborn stains becomes effortless with the EUREKA Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner. This powerful spot cleaner is designed to handle tough messes from pets and daily spills. With a 50.7oz clean water tank, you’ll enjoy uninterrupted cleaning sessions.

The 5.5 feet hose and 16 feet cord provide extended reach, making it easy to clean carpets, upholstery, and those hard-to-reach spots. Its innovative spray, scrub, and suction mechanism effectively eliminates a wide range of stains while infusing your space with a refreshing scent from the cleaning solution. Compact and easy to store, the EUREKA cleaner ensures your home stays looking pristine, making deep cleaning a hassle-free experience!

Specifications

  • Price: $139.99

  • Brand: EUREKA 

  • Water Tank Capacity: 50.7 oz

  • Dirty Water Tank: 27 oz

  • Hose Length: 5.5 feet

  • Power Cord Length: 16 feet

  • Item Weight: 10.14 pounds

  • Color: Green

Pros

  • Deep cleaning for tough stains

  • Compact design for easy storage

  • Lightweight and portable for convenience

  • Versatile for multiple surfaces

  • Quick setup and operation

  • Fresh scent during cleaning

Cons

  • Requires cleaning solution for optimal results

  • May need frequent tank refills

  • Noise level can be noticeable

User feedback: This has got to be the best ever steam cleaner. It's better than our top of rhe line hoover, and our Stark. Believe me we've bought and tried them all with dissatisfied results and empty wallet. This steam cleaner got all the dirt and stains out of our beige carpet. What is really cool it dried the carpet.

4. Rug Doctor Pet TruDeep Carpet Cleaner

Rug Doctor Pet TruDeep Carpet Cleaner
Best Carpet Cleaners Photo: Amazon
info_icon

Achieving professional-grade cleaning results will be a breeze with the Rug Doctor Pet TruDeep Carpet Cleaner. This powerful machine features 30% more suction power than comparable cleaners, ensuring dirt and moisture are removed right down to the carpet backing. Its dual cross-action brush technology uses a vibrating brush to scrub fibers from every angle while a rolling brush grooms the carpet, providing a thorough clean in one pass.

The included pet upholstery tool is perfect for tackling pet hair, stains, and odors on various surfaces, including stairs and car seats. With a super boost spray setting for heavily soiled areas, this cleaner will make maintaining your home easier than ever. Plus, its CRI Platinum rating guarantees effective soil and water removal without voiding your carpet warranty!

Specifications

  • Price: $499.99

  • Brand: Rug Doctor

  • Suction Power: 30% more

  • Brush Technology: Dual cross-action

  • Weight: 27.8 pounds

  • Tank System: Two-tank design

  • Upholstery Tool: Included

  • Rating: CRI Platinum

Pros

  • Excellent cleaning performance on carpets

  • Easy to use with clear instructions.

  • Versatile for multiple surfaces and area

  • Fast drying time after cleaning

  • Effective pet hair removal

  • Compact design for easy storage

Cons

  • Heavier than some portable models

  • Requires frequent emptying for larger jobs

  • Noise level may be noticeable during use

User feedback: This thing is AMAZING!! Great suction and the scrubbing rollers really help bring up old stains and unpleasant smells. The size is perfect too; large tank capacity but still lightweight and easy for anyone to maneuver. If you’re a pet owner in a carpeted home, this is a must-have.

5. Hoover SmartWash+ Automatic Carpet Cleaner Machine

Hoover SmartWash+ Automatic Carpet Cleaner Machine
Best Carpet Cleaners Photo: Amazon
info_icon

Cleaning your carpets will become a breeze with the Hoover SmartWash+ Automatic Carpet Cleaner. This innovative machine uses automatic cleaning technology, allowing you to push forward to wash and pull back to dry, eliminating the guesswork. With FlexForce PowerBrushes, it will gently remove deep-seated dirt and pet messes, ensuring a thorough clean on carpets and upholstery.

The auto-mix feature accurately dispenses the right amount of cleaning solution, while HeatForce technology accelerates drying times for your floors. Included tools, such as a 2-in-1 pet tool and stair tool, extend your reach, making it easy to tackle tough stains anywhere in your home. With Hoover, achieving a fresh and clean environment will feel effortless and enjoyable!

Specifications

  • Price: Hoover 

  • Brand: $199.99

  • Color: Turquoise

  • Item Weight: 25.4 lbs

  • Dimensions: 18.9" x 13" x 43.5"

  • Tank Capacity: 1.5 gallons

  • Hose Length: 8 feet

  • Brush Type: FlexForce PowerBrushes

Pros

  • Excellent deep cleaning performance

  • User-friendly design for easy operation

  • Quick drying time improves convenience

  • Versatile for various surfaces and stains

  • Reduces the need for additional tools

  • Lightweight for easy manoeuvrability

Cons

  • Some users find it bulky to store

  • Cleaning solution might need replenishing often

User feedback: If you go over the carpet until no more water is being picked up ,it drys vers quickly. I pretreated some stains and waited 10-15 minutes and every thing I tackled came out well. It takes very little effort to push it. Push stroke cleans, back stroke drys. Works-well and it is easy to clean afterwards. A lot better design then my prior carpet cleaner.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How often should I clean my carpets?

  • Regular carpet cleaning is recommended every 6 to 12 months, depending on foot traffic and household conditions. High-traffic areas may require more frequent cleaning to maintain appearance and hygiene.

What types of stains can carpet cleaners remove?

  • Carpet cleaners can effectively tackle various stains, including food spills, pet accidents, and dirt. The right cleaner will penetrate the fibers and lift stains without damaging the carpet.

Are carpet cleaners safe for pets and children?

  • Most modern carpet cleaners are designed with safety in mind, using non-toxic cleaning solutions. However, it’s essential to check product labels for specific safety information regarding pets and children.

Can I use a carpet cleaner on upholstery?

  • Yes, many carpet cleaners are versatile enough to clean upholstery, but it's crucial to check the manufacturer’s guidelines. Using the right attachments will ensure effective cleaning without damaging the fabric.

Do I need to vacuum before using a carpet cleaner?

  • Yes, vacuuming before using a carpet cleaner is essential to remove loose dirt and debris. This ensures a more effective clean and helps prevent the cleaner from becoming clogged.

In Conclusion

When it comes to keeping your carpets fresh and clean, investing in a good carpet cleaner is totally worth it. You’ll not only tackle tough stains with ease but also create a healthier environment at home. Check out our recommendations to find one that suits your needs—trust me, it’ll make your cleaning routine so much simpler and more effective, leaving your space looking great!

