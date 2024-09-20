Shohei Ohtani Creates Baseball History With 50 Steals And 50 Home Runs In An MLB Season

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in Miami. Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in Miami. Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier