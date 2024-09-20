Shohei Ohtani Creates Baseball History With 50 Steals And 50 Home Runs In An MLB Season

Shohei Ohtani on Thursday created history in the Major League Baseball by becoming the first player ever to steal 50 bases and hit 50 home runs in a season. (More Sports News)
The Japanese superstar, who moved to the Los Angeles Dodgers this season for a record deal, stole third base in the first inning against the Miami Marlins to get to 50 season steals. Ohtani then smashed two home runs in the sixth and seventh innings to complete the unprecedented 50-50 double in a season.
The 30-year-old's 49th homer also saw the two-way star matching the Dodgers' record for most home runs in a season set by Shawn Green in 2001.
The Dodgers were able to earn a 20-4 victory over the Marlins in Miami to book a post-season berth. This will become the first post-season appearance for Ohtani who is considered to be in the league of the best baseball players of all time. The Japanese played for the Los Angeles Angels since his MLB debut in 2018 and his team could not make it to the post-season. Although, Ohtani himself earned two American League Most Valuable Player awards with the Angels.
Ohtani had another superb outing on Thursday as he touched the historic 50-50 double. He did not stop at the milestones though, hitting two more home runs and stealing one more base after getting to the 50 mark.
“It was something I wanted to get over as quickly as possible. And, you know, it’s something that I’m going to cherish for a very long time,” Ohtani said through an interpreter in a televised interview after his record-breaking performance.
Ohtani signed his $700 million, 10-year deal with the Dodgers last December, becoming the costliest signing in baseball history. Due to injury issues, the Japanese has not been able to pitch this year, focussing solely on hitting.