Central Europe's Floods

Central European countries have suffered enormous damage to infrastructure and housing during the current flooding that has claimed 24 lives in the region. European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday pledged billions of euros for flood recovery. The affected countries are - Poland, Austria, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Central Europe Floods: Firefighters work at a cite of a flooding in Poland | Photo: Tomasz Fijolek/KG PSP via AP

This handout photo provided by the State Fire Service of Poland, shows firefighters work at a cite of a flooding, near Stronie Slaskie, southwestern Poland.

Central Europe Floods: A view of a damaged house in Chechia
Central Europe Floods: A view of a damaged house in Chechia | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek

A view of a damaged house after recent floods near Pisecna, Czech Republic.

Central Europe Floods: Women save a cat from floods near Budapest
Central Europe Floods: Women save a cat from floods near Budapest | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos

Women save a cat from floods in Szentendre, near Budapest, Hungary, as the Danube river flooded its banks.

Central Europe Floods: An old tram car is parked near the Danube river in Slovakia
Central Europe Floods: An old tram car is parked near the Danube river in Slovakia | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic

An old tram car is parked in flooded area near the Danube river in Bratislava, Slovakia.

Central Europe Floods: The Lamone river overflows its banks in Italy
Central Europe Floods: The Lamone river overflows its banks in Italy | Photo: Fabrizio Zani/LaPresse via AP

The Lamone river overflows its banks near Bagnacavallo, in the region of Emilia-Romagna, Italy.

Central Europe Floods: A metro station surrounded by sandbags as the Danube river overflows in Budapest
Central Europe Floods: A metro station surrounded by sandbags as the Danube river overflows in Budapest | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos

People walk next to a metro station surrounded by sandbags as the Danube river floods it's banks, central Budapest.

Central Europe Floods: View of Hungarian Parliament Building
Central Europe Floods: View of Hungarian Parliament Building | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos

General view of the Parliament building as the Danube river floods its banks, central Budapest, Hungary.

Central Europe Floods: Residents return to clean up after recent floods in Mikulovice
Central Europe Floods: Residents return to clean up after recent floods in Mikulovice | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek

A man barrows out mud as residents return to clean up after recent floods in Mikulovice, Czech Republic.

Central Europe Floods: A caffe is seen damaged in Poland
Central Europe Floods: A caffe is seen damaged in Poland | Photo: AP/Krzysztof Zatycki

A caffe is seen damaged after the high flood waves passed through the town, in Nysa, southwestern Poland.

Central Europe Floods: Gangways of moored boats are submerged in the Danube river
Central Europe Floods: Gangways of moored boats are submerged in the Danube river | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic

Gangways of moored boats are submerged in the Danube river in Bratislava, Slovakia.

Central Europe Floods: Firefighters use a dingy boat to evacuate civilians in Italy
Central Europe Floods: Firefighters use a dingy boat to evacuate civilians in Italy | Photo: Fabrizio Zani/LaPresse via AP

Firefighters use a dingy boat to evacuate civilians after flooding in Faenza, in the region of Emilia Romagna, Italy.

