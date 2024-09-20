Central Europe's Floods

This handout photo provided by the State Fire Service of Poland, shows firefighters work at a cite of a flooding, near Stronie Slaskie, southwestern Poland.
A view of a damaged house after recent floods near Pisecna, Czech Republic.
Women save a cat from floods in Szentendre, near Budapest, Hungary, as the Danube river flooded its banks.
An old tram car is parked in flooded area near the Danube river in Bratislava, Slovakia.
The Lamone river overflows its banks near Bagnacavallo, in the region of Emilia-Romagna, Italy.
People walk next to a metro station surrounded by sandbags as the Danube river floods it's banks, central Budapest.
General view of the Parliament building as the Danube river floods its banks, central Budapest, Hungary.
A man barrows out mud as residents return to clean up after recent floods in Mikulovice, Czech Republic.
A caffe is seen damaged after the high flood waves passed through the town, in Nysa, southwestern Poland.
Gangways of moored boats are submerged in the Danube river in Bratislava, Slovakia.
Firefighters use a dingy boat to evacuate civilians after flooding in Faenza, in the region of Emilia Romagna, Italy.