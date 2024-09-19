The Inevitability of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'

But a new challenge has sprung up of late: “legal due diligence”. Mehta experiences it often, and each time he discovers something new. “In Scam 1992, we had shown the logos of all the real organisations. But after the edit, the legal teams said you can’t put logos. So we spent about a month and a lot of money removing them.” There are other restrictions, too. “You can’t name politicians—even if it’s researched or in the public domain—because they’re the first ones to cause trouble. You can’t name certain business houses.” The legal teams, he adds, have now become part of the writing process. “There’s an entire book waiting to be written on how filmmakers circumvent these challenges.” These days, even before writing the screenplay, he says, it goes to a legal team. “And then that whole document comes—the risk of legal exposure—and you take a look at it and say, ‘Okay, do I really want to make this?’”