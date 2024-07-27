Football

English Premier League: Manchester United Boss Ten Hag Certain Rashford Will Return To Form

Erik ten Hag has "100% belief" that Marcus Rashford will return to form for Manchester United after the forward endured a disappointing 2023-24 campaign

Marcus Rashford pictured in pre-season training with Manchester United
Erik ten Hag has "100% belief" that Marcus Rashford will return to form for Manchester United after the forward endured a disappointing 2023-24 campaign. (More Football News)

Rashford scored seven goals in 33 games last season as United finished eighth in the Premier League, having netted 17 times in 2022-23 when the Red Devils finished third.

The forward was subsequently left out of England's squad for Euro 2024, also being disciplined by his club for missing training to go to a nightclub in Belfast in January.

With former striker Ruud van Nistelrooy returning to Old Trafford in a coaching role, Ten Hag feels his presence can help Rashford get back to his best.

"The reason Ruud is here is clear, he can help the strikers, but he is much more than this. With Rashford, he can only prove himself," Ten Hag said.

"He is capable, he scored so many goals already at a relatively young age, he is capable of it. So I am confident, 100% belief, he can do the same as a few years ago."

Rashford was not the only England international to struggle for United last term, with Mason Mount enduring a disjointed first season at Old Trafford after arriving from Chelsea.

He made just 14 appearances in the Premier League, five of them starts, only scoring one goal and failing to provide an assist.

Ten Hag, however, feels it is unfair to judge him on last campaign and is certain he will fare better in 2024-25.

"You can't judge his season, because he was injured. Don't judge him. But when he is fit he will be a very good player for us and we can use him, he is versatile," Ten Hag said.

"You need certain types in the squad, team players, multifunctional players, he is one of the players who can play in several positions, he will help the team."

United continue their pre-season tour of the United States on Saturday as they face Arsenal, with matches against Real Betis and Liverpool also in the diary before they take on Manchester City in the Community Shield on August 10.

