4 Family Members From 'The Nelons' Gospel Group Among 7 Dead In Wyoming Plane Crash

Four members of the Atlanta-based gospel group, The Nelons, tragically died in a plane crash en route to a concert in Alaska, igniting a wildfire and leaving no survivors. The accident claimed seven lives in total, sending shockwaves through the gospel music community and their fans.

The Nelons Plane Crash
Jason Clark (Far left), Kelly Nelon Clark (Middle right), and Amber Nelon Clark (Far right) Died In A Plane Crash Over Wyoming. Photo: Getty Images
info_icon

Four members of the American gospel group The Nelons have tragically lost their lives in a fatal plane crash. En route to a concert, the crash claimed seven lives in total, including Jason and Kelly Nelon Clark, their daughter Amber, and son-in-law Nathan Kistler. The pilot Larry Haynie, his wife Melissa, and the family's assistant Melodi Hodges were also among the deceased.

The group was on their way to Alaska for the Gaither Homecoming Cruise when their plane crashed over Wyoming. The sheriff's office confirmed there were no survivors.

Autumn Nelon Streetman, the fourth member of the group who was not on the plane, released a statement following the tragedy. She said, "As many of you have heard by now, my father and mother, Jason and Kelly Nelon Clark, along with my sister, Amber, and brother-in-law, Nathan, as well as our dear friends Melodi Hodges, Larry, and Melissa Haynie, were involved in a tragic plane crash on Friday.

"Thank you for the prayers that have been extended already to me, my husband, Jamie, and our soon-to-be-born baby boy, as well as Jason’s parents, Dan and Linda Clark. We appreciate your continued prayers, love, and support as we navigate the coming days.”

Reports indicate that the plane caught fire upon crashing, igniting a wildfire as emergency responders and fire crews hurried to the scene.

Before the crash, the family had shared a vlog of themselves on the tarmac in front of the plane, expressing their excitement about the upcoming journey. Fans offered their condolences in the comments, with one writing, "Wow! No words… praying for their families and friends. I am sure this video will be one their families keep close to their hearts. May the Lord be near to all who knew them. PTL they are singing in Glory and we will all meet up again one day. #comequicklylord."

Another commented, "So hard to watch this now." A third wrote, "Absolutely heartbreaking. Praying for God’s comfort for Autumn and the rest of the family. Comfort them Lord."

What Is The History Of The Nelons?

The Nelons were a family band composed of Jason and Kelly Nelon Clark, along with their two daughters, Amber and Autumn. As previously mentioned, only Autumn survives.

In a 2018 interview with NWFDailyNews, Jason revealed that their gospel band was in its 42nd year of music, with his daughters being the third generation to carry on the family legacy. The Nelons were formed in 1977 by his wife, Kelly, and her father, Rex Nelon, a Hall of Fame bass singer.

The group was inducted into the Gospel Hall of Fame in 2017 and earned three Grammy nominations throughout their career. Some of their biggest hits include "We Shall Wear a Robe and Crown," "Come Morning," and "I Shall Not Be Moved."

Just a few hours before their tragic and untimely demise, The Nelons released a new single titled "There's a Hole in the Heart" from their upcoming album "Loving You."

