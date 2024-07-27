Art & Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor Finally Breaks His Silence On 'Animal' Criticism: I Don’t Really Agree With Them

Ranbir Kapoor, opening up about 'Animal' criticism, said that a lot of people from the Indian film industry were also unhappy with the film.

A still of Ranbir Kapoor from Animal
Ranbir Kapoor reacts to 'Animal' criticism Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Ranbir Kapoor-led 'Animal', directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, received polarising reviews. However, it was a huge box-office success. Despite being a blockbuster, the film was criticised for excessive violence, glorifying male chauvinism, violence in relationships and misogyny. Apart from a section of audience, several celebs also called out the film. Finally, in an interview, Ranbir opened up about the backlash 'Animal' faced. Read on to know what he has said.

During his appearance on Nikhil Kamath’s podcast 'People by WTF', Ranbir Kapoor, opening up about the criticism, said that a lot of people from the Indian film industry were also unhappy with the film.

Ranbir Kapoor on being labelled a 'cheater' - Instagram
Ranbir Kapoor Reveals Dating 'Two Successful Actors' In The Past And Being Labelled A 'Cheater': I Am Still Living With It

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

When the host said that films should be looked at only for entertainment, Ranbir agreed to it and said that it was their intention behind 'Animal', but it was misinterpreted.

Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor in 'Animal' Photo: X
info_icon

Ranbir Kapoor on 'Animal' criticism

Ranbir said that social media played havoc and added, ''They needed something to talk about, so they really went to town claiming it was a misogynistic film. What happens is that the hard work that you put in… I know the director had made Kabir Singh, which also faced the same thing, the hard work gets diminished. Because it gets this tag, which isn’t true, the perception stayed with this film. So, the general public will speak very fondly about the film, but there are many people I meet, who tell me, ‘You shouldn’t have done this film, we are so disappointed in you’.''

He added, ''And a lot of people from the film industry (said the same thing). I quietly apologise and say, ‘Sorry I won’t do it next time.’'' The 'Rockstar' actor also said that he doesn’t really agree with them, but he is in that phase of his life where he doesn’t argue with anyone. ''If you don’t like my work, I will say I am sorry I will try harder next time,” he added.

Ranbir Kapoor on why he agreed to do 'Animal'

The 41-year-old actor said that he had always been doing good roles, trying to give good social messages. He always played the ‘good boy’ and had the coming-of-age romantic image. Kapoor wanted to break that image of him and agreed to do 'Animal' because he found it 'very bold' and 'adult-rated'.

He also revealed that he was scared thinking that the audience will not accept him. ''When the film released, even though it did amazing numbers and we got a lot of love, there is a big audience which found the film misogynist and wrong, in some way,” he said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I Live Updates: Men In Blue Eye Victory In Coach Gautam Gambhir's First Match
  2. India Vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND vs SL T20I Series
  3. Ireland Vs Zimbabwe One-Off Test, Day 3 Live Score: Craig Ervine's ZIM Lead By 56 Runs At Lunch Break
  4. England Vs West Indies 3rd Test, Day 2 Live Score: Ben Stokes Hits 33rd Fifty Just As Joe Root Completes 12,000 Runs
  5. England Lose Late Wickets To Leave Third Test Versus West Indies In The Balance
Football News
  1. Liverpool FC: Arne Slot Hopes Curtis Jones 'Recovers Fast' After Limping Off Against Real Betis
  2. Manchester United: Erik Ten Hag Targets More Signings As Red Devils Prioritise Squad Depth
  3. English Premier League: Manchester United Boss Ten Hag Certain Rashford Will Return To Form
  4. English Premier League: Guardiola 'Would Love To Stay' At Manchester City Beyond 2025
  5. Liverpool 1-0 Real Betis: Szoboszlai Gets Slot Era Up And Running
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Djokovic Thrilled By Prospect Of 'One Last Dance' With Nadal
  2. Linette Vs Frech, Prague Open 2024: 32-Year-Old Dominates First All-Polish WTA Final - Data Debrief
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024, Tennis Preview: Bopanna's Last Dance, Challenges Ahead For Nagal
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Nadal Suffers Injury 'Setback' As Participation Thrown Into Doubt
  5. India At Paris Olympics: Tough Draw For Nagal; Bopanna-Balaji To Start Against French Duo
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Argentina Hockey Live Streaming, Paris Olympic Games 2024: When And Where To Watch Pool B Match
  2. Matt Dawson: Australian Hockey Star Cuts Off Finger To Fulfill Paris Olympics 2024 Dream
  3. India Vs New Zealand Olympic Hockey Live Streaming: IND Vs NZ Pool B Paris 2024 Match - When And Where To Watch
  4. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  5. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather Updates LIVE: Flash Flood In Uttarakhand; Ganga Water Level Increasing In Rishikesh
  2. One Gaganyaan Astronaut Set To Go To ISS In Collaboration With NASA: Centre
  3. Woman Naxalite Carrying Rs 8 Lakh Reward Surrenders In Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli
  4. Navi Mumbai: Boyfriend Stabs 20-Year-Old To Death, Dumps Body In Bushes Near Local Rly Station
  5. BJP Ally Nitish Kumar Skips PM Modi-Chaired NITI Aayog Meeting
Entertainment News
  1. Malaika Arora And Arjun Kapoor Cross Paths At An Event Amid Break-Up Rumours- Watch Video
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, Alia Bhatt And Other Celebs Cheer For Team India
  3. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 1: Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman Starrer Crosses Rs 20 Crore Mark In India
  4. Ranveer Singh Confirms His Next With Aditya Dhar, To Share Screen With Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna And Arjun Rampal
  5. Bryan Adams 'Excited' To Come Back To India With His 'So Happy It Hurts' Tour In December
US News
  1. 4 Family Members From 'The Nelons' Gospel Group Among 7 Dead In Wyoming Plane Crash
  2. 'Obviously A Sarcastic Comment': JD Vance Defends 'Childless Cat Ladies' Remark Amid Heavy Backlash
  3. Kamala Harris Has Come Out Of The Shadows And Giving Donald Trump A Stiff Fight
  4. SearchGPT Vs Google Search: What Makes OpenAI’s New Tool Unique?
  5. Earth's Hottest Day Record Broken Twice. How Scientists Measure These Record Temperatures
World News
  1. Pakistani Ministers In China To Seek CPEC Debt Relief
  2. 4 Family Members From 'The Nelons' Gospel Group Among 7 Dead In Wyoming Plane Crash
  3. At Least 30 Killed, Over 100 Injured In Israeli Airstrike On Gaza's Girls School
  4. 'Obviously A Sarcastic Comment': JD Vance Defends 'Childless Cat Ladies' Remark Amid Heavy Backlash
  5. Japan's Sado Gold Mine Gains UNESCO Status As Tokyo Pledges To Exhibit Dark World War 2 History
Latest Stories
  1. What Kind Of Luck Do 'People Born On Saturday' Have?
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024 Opening Ceremony: FRA Prez Declares The Games Open - In Pics
  3. Farah Khan's Mother Passes Away: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty And Others Pay Their Last Respects
  4. Daily Horoscope For Today, July 27, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. NITI Aayog: PM Modi Chairs Meeting; Know Who Is In, Who Is Not | Full List
  6. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Kush Shah Quits The Show, Introduces New Goli- Watch Video
  7. Paris Olympics 2024: Olympic Flag Raised Upside Down In Rain-Soaked Opening Ceremony
  8. Weekly Horoscope for July 28th to August 3rd: Discover Astrological Insights for All Zodiac Signs