Ranbir Kapoor-led 'Animal', directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, received polarising reviews. However, it was a huge box-office success. Despite being a blockbuster, the film was criticised for excessive violence, glorifying male chauvinism, violence in relationships and misogyny. Apart from a section of audience, several celebs also called out the film. Finally, in an interview, Ranbir opened up about the backlash 'Animal' faced. Read on to know what he has said.
During his appearance on Nikhil Kamath’s podcast 'People by WTF', Ranbir Kapoor, opening up about the criticism, said that a lot of people from the Indian film industry were also unhappy with the film.
When the host said that films should be looked at only for entertainment, Ranbir agreed to it and said that it was their intention behind 'Animal', but it was misinterpreted.
Ranbir Kapoor on 'Animal' criticism
Ranbir said that social media played havoc and added, ''They needed something to talk about, so they really went to town claiming it was a misogynistic film. What happens is that the hard work that you put in… I know the director had made Kabir Singh, which also faced the same thing, the hard work gets diminished. Because it gets this tag, which isn’t true, the perception stayed with this film. So, the general public will speak very fondly about the film, but there are many people I meet, who tell me, ‘You shouldn’t have done this film, we are so disappointed in you’.''
He added, ''And a lot of people from the film industry (said the same thing). I quietly apologise and say, ‘Sorry I won’t do it next time.’'' The 'Rockstar' actor also said that he doesn’t really agree with them, but he is in that phase of his life where he doesn’t argue with anyone. ''If you don’t like my work, I will say I am sorry I will try harder next time,” he added.
Ranbir Kapoor on why he agreed to do 'Animal'
The 41-year-old actor said that he had always been doing good roles, trying to give good social messages. He always played the ‘good boy’ and had the coming-of-age romantic image. Kapoor wanted to break that image of him and agreed to do 'Animal' because he found it 'very bold' and 'adult-rated'.
He also revealed that he was scared thinking that the audience will not accept him. ''When the film released, even though it did amazing numbers and we got a lot of love, there is a big audience which found the film misogynist and wrong, in some way,” he said.