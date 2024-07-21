In the past, actor Ranbir Kapoor's love life grabbed the headlines more often. There was a time when he was labelled a ''casonava". During a podcast, Ranbir opened up about his past relationships and living with the label of a ''cheater'' for a large part of his life. The 'Animal' star also spoke about his bond with his daughter Raha Kapoor and his late father actor Rishi Kapoor.
The teaser of the upcoming episode of YouTuber Nikhil Kamath's WTF People was released on his YouTube channel on July 20. In the promo, Ranbir is seen discussing his past relationships with two successful actresses.
Ranbir said, "I have dated two very successful actresses in the past, which became my identity. I got the tag of being a casanova and a cheater. I have lived with the label of being a cheater for a very large part of my life. I am still living with it."
For the unversed, earlier, Ranbir was in a relationship with Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. He got the tag of ‘casanova’ after Deepika and Sonam Kapoor discussed his dating life on 'Koffee With Karan'.
Talking about his bond with Raha, Ranbir said, "It is like someone has taken your heart out and put it in your hand. Raha considers Alia as part of her, and she looks at me for masti and fun''.
On his late father Rishi Kapoor, the actor said he was a short-tempered, but a very good man. ''I never saw the colour of his eyes. I was always like that (bends down with his head low). I never said 'no','' added Ranbir.
The 41-year-old actor also revealed seeking therapy and opened up about being not so 'expressive'. He said, "I’ve tried therapy. It’s not that I’m against it, it’s just that I have to open myself up. And I’m very scared of opening myself up."
On the work front, Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal' which was a blockbuster. He will be next seen in filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana' which also features Sai Pallavi. In addition to this, Ranbir will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love and War' with Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.