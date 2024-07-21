In the past, actor Ranbir Kapoor's love life grabbed the headlines more often. There was a time when he was labelled a ''casonava". During a podcast, Ranbir opened up about his past relationships and living with the label of a ''cheater'' for a large part of his life. The 'Animal' star also spoke about his bond with his daughter Raha Kapoor and his late father actor Rishi Kapoor.