India Vs Argentina Hockey Live Streaming, Paris Olympic Games 2024: When And Where To Watch Pool B Match

India take on Argentina in their Group B encounter at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 on July 29, Monday at the historic Yves-du-Manoir Stadium.(IND Vs NZ Streaming |Full Coverage |More Hockey News)
The Indian hockey team would want to improve the colour of their medal, from bronze to gold, as they aim to aspire big at the Paris Olympics.
After their tie against New Zealand on July 27, the Indian team then take on Argentina (July 29), Ireland (July 30), Belgium (August 1), and Australia (August 2) in its other Pool-B ties.
Here's all you need to know about India vs Argentina, Group B hockey match at the Paris Olympic Games 2024:
When is India vs Argentina, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Pool B Hockey match?
The India vs Argentina, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Pool B Hockey match will be played on 29th July, Monday from 4:15 PM IST at Yves-du-Manoir Stadium.
Where To watch India vs Argentina, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Pool B Hockey match?
JioCinema has bagged the broadcasting rights for the Paris Olympics 2024 in India. The Games will be telecast live on Sports18 channels (1, 2, and 3) with Sports18 3 dedicated to providing Hindi commentary for India's matches.
India's Hockey Squad
Goalkeepers:
1.Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran
Defenders:
2.Jarmanpreet Singh
3.Amit Rohidas
4.Harmanpreet Singh
5.Sumit
6.Sanjay
Midfielders:
7.Rajkumar Pal
8.Shamsher Singh
9.Manpreet Singh
10.Hardik Singh
11.Vivek Sagar Prasad
Forwards:
12. Abhishek
13. Sukhjeet Singh
14. Lalit Kumar Upadhyay
15.Mandeep Singh
16.Gurjant Singh
Alternate Athletes:
17.Nilakanta Sharma
18.Jugraj Singh
19. Krishan Bahadur Pathak.