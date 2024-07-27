Tennis

Tennis At Paris Olympics: Swiatek Opens Bid With Straight-Sets Win Over Begu

World number one Iga Swiatek is the firm favourite to win gold at Roland-Garros, where she has won four editions of the French Open, including the last three in a row

Iga Swiatek advanced to the second round at the Olympic Games.
Iga Swiatek got her bid for Olympic gold up and running with a straight-sets victory over Irina-Camelia Begu in Paris. (Full Olympics Coverage | More Tennis News)

Swiatek and Begu traded breaks at the outset of their clash on Court Philippe-Chatrier, but the Pole continued to put her opponent under pressure when receiving and back-to-back breaks took the opener away from Begu.

The second set was more of a slog for Swiatek and a break in the seventh game had Begu serving to level things up, but Swiatek found a second wind to break back and only dropped one further point from there, winning 6-2 7-5.

Swiatek will face Argentina's Nadia Podoroska or home favourite Diane Parry in the second round, with the likes of Danielle Collins, Jessica Pegula, Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber also on her side of the draw.

On the other side of the bracket, Jasmine Paolini – the runner-up at both the French Open and Wimbledon this year – advanced with a 7-5 6-3 win over Ana Bogdan. 

Data Debrief: Twenty-two and counting for Swiatek

Swiatek has now won a remarkable 22 successive matches on the courts of Roland-Garros, last losing at the venue to Maria Sakkari in the 2021 French Open quarter-finals.

In all clay-court tournaments, she has won her last 20 matches, also capturing titles in Madrid and Rome earlier this year.

