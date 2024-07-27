Football

Manchester United: Erik Ten Hag Targets More Signings As Red Devils Prioritise Squad Depth

Ten Hag signed a new contract after overseeing United's FA Cup final victory over Manchester City in May, having previously been expected to depart

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag
Erik ten Hag wants more transfer activity ahead of his third season in charge of Manchester United, saying the Red Devils must work to replicate their rivals' strength in depth. (More Football News)

Ten Hag signed a new contract after overseeing United's FA Cup final victory over Manchester City in May, having previously been expected to depart.

Ahead of their first full season under the Jim Ratcliffe regime, United have spent an estimated £88million to acquire forward Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna and centre-back Leny Yoro from Lille.

But after United suffered more injuries causing a player to miss at least one match (45) than any other Premier League team last term, Ten Hag believes more is required.

BY Stats Perform

"I want the squad as strong as possible," Ten Hag told reporters at a press conference ahead of Saturday's friendly versus Arsenal.

"We already made two very good buys, so when everyone is fit we have a team that can beat everyone.

"But also in squad depth, we have to catch up. We know that because when we had injuries, we were vulnerable, and we have to avoid this. 

"First, by picking up fewer injuries. And second, our squad has to be that good in depth.

"Of course, we have the quality, but in the depth we have to catch up even more, because this will be a season that is survival of the fittest.

"We proved we can beat the best team. Not just once, we did it twice. Our challenge is to do it consistently, that's what we have to work for."

