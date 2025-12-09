India Vs South Africa T20Is: Irfan Pathan Warns Bowling Depth Will Be Under Spotlight

India’s T20I series against South Africa starts December 9, with Irfan Pathan stressing the importance of bowling depth as Bumrah, Hardik, Arshdeep and Dube face key tests

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs South Africa T20Is: Irfan Pathan Warns Bowling Depth Will Be Under Spotlight
India's Jasprit Bumrah, center, Arshdeep Singh, right, and Shivam Dube during a practice session on the eve of the first T20 cricket match of a series between India and South Africa, at Barabati Stadium, in Cuttack, Odisha. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Irfan Pathan says India’s bowling depth will be tested in the South Africa T20I series

  • Performances of Hardik, Arshdeep and Dube crucial alongside Bumrah

  • Series seen as major preparation ahead of next year’s T20 World Cup

India’s men’s cricket team is all set to begin their five-match T20I series against South Africa, with the first match scheduled for December 9, 2025, at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. After clinching the ODI series 2-1, India will now turn their full attention to T20Is, and expectations are high, both for performance and final selection ahead of the next global tournament.

The timing couldn’t be more critical: with the next ICC Men’s T20 World Cup scheduled for early next year, this South Africa tour serves as a key testing ground for India’s bowling depth. As former all-rounder Irfan Pathan recently remarked, it’s essential to see how the supporting fast bowlers perform alongside Jasprit Bumrah, and whether India can trust them in high-pressure conditions.

Why the South Africa T20I Series Matters for India’s Bowling Setup

For years, India’s T20 bowling strategy has largely revolved around Bumrah, with occasional contributions from part-time seamers or all-rounders. But that model lacks depth, especially in death bowling phases or when injuries strike.

In the upcoming series, the likes of Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, and Arshdeep Singh could provide the necessary cushion. Their performances won’t just influence match outcomes, they could shape the final bowling unit for the T20 World Cup. Pathan stressed that India must “clear several things” and decide whether to go with Bumrah plus one or build a broader seam-oriented core.

Related Content
Related Content

What to Watch: Roles, Conditions, and Balance

Given the varied conditions across venues, from Cuttack’s red-soil surfaces to possibly slower pitches elsewhere, India will need flexibility. Pandya and Dube can offer seam and batting depth, but in crunch situations, a specialist like Arshdeep could prove invaluable.

Pathan has often argued that only Arshdeep offers the consistency and execution required in pressure-moments, especially for yorkers at the death, something neither Pandya nor Dube can be reliably counted on for.

Moreover, balancing the bowling attack while retaining batting depth will be a delicate act. If India opts for more seamers, they might sacrifice batting flexibility; go too spin-heavy, and risk being exposed in pace-friendly conditions. The South Africa series thus becomes more than just five T20 games, it’s a final rehearsal, a live audition with the T20 World Cup stage looming.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa Prediction, 1st T20I: Check Out Head-To-Head Record, Key Stats

  2. Phil Salt 'Pleased' With Growing Partnership With Virat Kohli At RCB In IPL 2025

  3. Shubman Gill Shares Honest Update After Neck Injury Layoff Ahead Of India Vs South Africa T20I Series - Video

  4. IND Vs RSA, 1st T20I: Will Samson Play Or Jitesh? Here's What Skipper Suryakumar Said In Cuttack

  5. ICC In Hot Water After JioStar Wants To Exit Media Rights Deal For T20 World Cup 2026: Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  3. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Acquitted in Rape Case, Actor Dileep Makes Innuendos Against Manju Warrier

  2. Fear And Confusion In Jharkhand As 12L Voters Flagged for Deletion

  3. Justice, Power, and Misogyny: What The Dileep Verdict Unleashed

  4. PM Modi Blames Nehru, Emergency For Vande Mataram Controversies In Lok Sabha

  5. Government Deleted 2.49 Crore Ration Cards In Five Years; The Story Behind The Numbers

Entertainment News

  1. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  2. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

  3. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

  4. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

  5. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Nepal's New Banknote: A Quiet Rebellion Against India's Overreach

  3. Air Ambulance for Khaleda Zia to Land in Dhaka on Tuesday

  4. Troops From Ghana, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Sierra Leone Deployed In Benin After Failed Coup

  5. China Welcomes Putin’s India Visit, Backs Strong Trilateral Ties

Latest Stories

  1. Fear And Confusion In Jharkhand As 12L Voters Flagged for Deletion

  2. Government Deleted 2.49 Crore Ration Cards In Five Years; The Story Behind The Numbers

  3. DGCA Grants IndiGo 24-Hour Extension To Respond To Show-Cause Notice

  4. Workers From Nepal, Uttarakhand, Tourists From Delhi - List Of Goa Nightclub Fire Victims

  5. Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Lando Norris Clinches Maiden F1 Title With Third-Place Finish

  6. Bigg Boss 19 Winner: Gaurav Khanna Lifts The Grand Trophy; Takes Home Rs 50 Lakh

  7. Troops From Ghana, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Sierra Leone Deployed In Benin After Failed Coup

  8. AIIMS Urology Department Marks One Year Of Independent Renal Transplants, Easing Wait For Patients