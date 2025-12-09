India Vs South Africa T20Is: Irfan Pathan Warns Bowling Depth Will Be Under Spotlight

Irfan Pathan says India’s bowling depth will be tested in the South Africa T20I series
Performances of Hardik, Arshdeep and Dube crucial alongside Bumrah
Series seen as major preparation ahead of next year’s T20 World Cup
India’s men’s cricket team is all set to begin their five-match T20I series against South Africa, with the first match scheduled for December 9, 2025, at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. After clinching the ODI series 2-1, India will now turn their full attention to T20Is, and expectations are high, both for performance and final selection ahead of the next global tournament.
The timing couldn’t be more critical: with the next ICC Men’s T20 World Cup scheduled for early next year, this South Africa tour serves as a key testing ground for India’s bowling depth. As former all-rounder Irfan Pathan recently remarked, it’s essential to see how the supporting fast bowlers perform alongside Jasprit Bumrah, and whether India can trust them in high-pressure conditions.
Why the South Africa T20I Series Matters for India’s Bowling Setup
For years, India’s T20 bowling strategy has largely revolved around Bumrah, with occasional contributions from part-time seamers or all-rounders. But that model lacks depth, especially in death bowling phases or when injuries strike.
In the upcoming series, the likes of Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, and Arshdeep Singh could provide the necessary cushion. Their performances won’t just influence match outcomes, they could shape the final bowling unit for the T20 World Cup. Pathan stressed that India must “clear several things” and decide whether to go with Bumrah plus one or build a broader seam-oriented core.
What to Watch: Roles, Conditions, and Balance
Given the varied conditions across venues, from Cuttack’s red-soil surfaces to possibly slower pitches elsewhere, India will need flexibility. Pandya and Dube can offer seam and batting depth, but in crunch situations, a specialist like Arshdeep could prove invaluable.
Pathan has often argued that only Arshdeep offers the consistency and execution required in pressure-moments, especially for yorkers at the death, something neither Pandya nor Dube can be reliably counted on for.
Moreover, balancing the bowling attack while retaining batting depth will be a delicate act. If India opts for more seamers, they might sacrifice batting flexibility; go too spin-heavy, and risk being exposed in pace-friendly conditions. The South Africa series thus becomes more than just five T20 games, it’s a final rehearsal, a live audition with the T20 World Cup stage looming.