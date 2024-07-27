Paris Olympics 2024: Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, Alia Bhatt And Other Celebs Cheer For Team India

Kartik Aaryan who played Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar in 'Chandu Champion' wished ''all the best'' to the athletes. Sharing a still of himself from the film, Kartik wrote, “Wishing All the best to the athletes representing our nation at the Paris Olympics 2024. Playing an Athlete in #ChanduChampion has been an incredible experience and honor. The feeling of holding the medal and seeing the Indian flag on top cannot be expressed in words. More strength to all you Champions!! Give your best and make us proud (sic)''.