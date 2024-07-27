Paris Olympics 2024: Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, Alia Bhatt And Other Celebs Cheer For Team India

The 2024 Summer Olympics kickstarted in Paris on Friday, July 26, with an opening ceremony. Several Indian athletes have qualified for the Paris Olympics 2024. Bollywood celebrities took to social media to extend their heartfelt wishes to the athletes representing India. Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Taapsee Pannu, Ajay Devgn and others sent heartfelt messages to Team India.
The opening ceremony of Paris Olympics 2024, was held along the River Seine. The Indian contingent was led by sports stars PV Sindhu and Sharath Kamal. This is the first time when the athletes sailed through a river to enter the Olympics in the history of the summer events. As per reports, 78 athletes and support staff were on the boat, during the opening ceremony.
A video of the boat with the Indian athletes and others has gone viral on social media. It has been shared by Deepika on Instagram with the hashtag #Olympics2024''. Her father, legendary badminton player Prakash Padukone, is also said to be on the Indian boat.
Alia Bhatt shared a pic of Indian team on the boat and wrote, "Onwards and Upwards Team India (sic)''.
Taapsee Pannu shared a picture, featuring her husband, Mathias Boe, at the Paris Olympics. He was seen with a group of Indian supporters, holding the Tricolour.
Kartik Aaryan who played Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar in 'Chandu Champion' wished ''all the best'' to the athletes. Sharing a still of himself from the film, Kartik wrote, “Wishing All the best to the athletes representing our nation at the Paris Olympics 2024. Playing an Athlete in #ChanduChampion has been an incredible experience and honor. The feeling of holding the medal and seeing the Indian flag on top cannot be expressed in words. More strength to all you Champions!! Give your best and make us proud (sic)''.
Ajay Devgn took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "To all Indian Athletes, You are the pride of our nation. The best at what y'all do. Be assured that we will be cheering our hearts out to see perform. It's time to bring home the hardware. Cheers and good luck! #OlympicGames #Olympic2024.
Paris Olympics 2024 opening ceremony started with iconic performances from legendary singer Celine Dion, pop icon Lady Gaga, metal band Gojiu, and Aya Nakamura.