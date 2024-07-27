Sports

Paris Olympic Games 2024: Nita Ambani Inaugurates India House - In Pics

International Olympic Committee member Nita Ambani was seen inaugurating the India House near Parc De La Villette alongside her husband, Mukesh Ambani. The event also saw a list of dignitaries present with the likes of Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha, former Indian Olympian Abhinav Bindra and Secretary of Board of Control for Cricket in India Jay Shah. FIFA President Gianni Infantino was also present at the prestigious event.

Nita Ambani inaugurates the Indian House | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

India's Nita Ambani, third left, applauds as she inaugurates the Indian House at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

2/7
Nita Ambani delivers a speech
Nita Ambani delivers a speech | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

India's Nita Ambani delivers a speech during the inauguration of the Indian House at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

3/7
Indian singer Shaan performs
Indian singer Shaan performs | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

Indian singer Shaan performs during the inauguration of the Indian House at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

4/7
Nita Ambani shakes hands with IOC member Ser Miang Ng
Nita Ambani shakes hands with IOC member Ser Miang Ng | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

India's Nita Ambani, left, shakes hands with IOC member Ser Miang Ng, from Singapore, as she inaugurates the Indian House at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

5/7
FIFA President Gianni Infantino and IOC member Luis Rafael Mejia Oviedo
FIFA President Gianni Infantino and IOC member Luis Rafael Mejia Oviedo | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

FIFA President Gianni Infantino, left, and IOC member Luis Rafael Mejia Oviedo attend the inauguration of the Indian House at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

6/7
Mukesh Ambani, with his wife Nita Ambani and grand-daughter Aadiya
Mukesh Ambani, with his wife Nita Ambani and grand-daughter Aadiya | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

Chairman of Reliance Industries Limited Mukesh Ambani, with his wife Nita Ambani, holding their grand-daughter Aadiya attend the inauguration of the Indian House at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

7/7
Nita Ambani
Nita Ambani | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

India's Nita Ambani attends the inauguration of the Indian House at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

