Paris Olympic Games 2024: Nita Ambani Inaugurates India House - In Pics

International Olympic Committee member Nita Ambani was seen inaugurating the India House near Parc De La Villette alongside her husband, Mukesh Ambani. The event also saw a list of dignitaries present with the likes of Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha, former Indian Olympian Abhinav Bindra and Secretary of Board of Control for Cricket in India Jay Shah. FIFA President Gianni Infantino was also present at the prestigious event.